Living / Food & Drink
TikTok

TikTok’s Viral Pesto Eggs Will Break You Out of Your Breakfast Rut

by Mandatory Editors

Chances are, your breakfast rotation has grown a little stale. We all get stuck in boring food ruts, be it for convenience’s sake or simply a lack of creativity. TikTok to the rescue!

The latest recipe to go viral is pesto eggs, and they look so delicious, you’ll be tempted to stop reading this and run off to make some for yourself. (But don’t!)

@amywilichowski#eggs #pestoeggs #homecook♬ cooking video – cooking

We have @amywilichowski to thank for this deliciousness. “All you do is use pesto instead of the normal cooking oil that you cook your eggs in,” she explains in the video, which has over a million likes. “You can do a fried egg, scrambled eggs, a sunny-side-up egg.”

After cooking the eggs, Wilichowski dishes them up on a slice of artisan bread slathered with ricotta cheese and avocado. She seasons the dish with honey, salt, pepper and red pepper flakes.

But you can improvise however you want. “I’ve eaten them plain, on toast, on breakfast sandwiches and in breakfast bowls that are basically a mashup of avocado, soft scrambled pesto eggs, bacon, toasted sourdough and arugula,” she told Today. “I think the best thing about them is that you can cook them in various ways — they’re so versatile.”

Tomorrow morning, take your avocado toast up a notch and try cooking your eggs with pesto. It’ll make an egg-cellent start to your day.

Photo: @amywilichowski (TikTok)

COVID Cravings: 10 Weird Foods You’re Suddenly Into (And What Science Has to Say About It)

MORE NEWS:

Ranked: The Worst Foods to Eat Before You Bone

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.