Welsh Farmer Has Eaten Same Dinner Every Night For 10 Years (And It’s So Disgusting, We Don’t Know How He Does It)

We all get in food ruts. Perhaps you have a particular smoothie recipe that always gets you going in the morning. Maybe you always pack the same sandwich and chips for lunch. But dinner is generally when the palate gets to play, and you change things up based on who you’re sharing your final meal of the day with or where you decide to dine. One Welsh farmer, however, didn’t get the memo that variety is the spice of life. He’s been eating the same damn dinner for 10 years.

A decade is a long time to dedicate to the same meal. You’d think that even your favorite meal would get tiresome if you ate it 3,650 times in a row (not including leap days!). At the very least, if this guy can eat an identical spread night after night for that long, it must be delicious, right? Wrong.

We feel sorry for 72-year-old Wilf Davies. We really do. Every evening, he sits down to two pieces of fish, an onion, an egg, baked beans, and some cookies for dessert.

“I have a routine, just like nature,” he told The Guardian. “That extends to what I eat.”

Davies is definitely a creature of habit; he’s lived and worked on the same farm in the Teifi Valley in Wales his whole life.

Repetitive meals aren’t a new concept; lots of people gravitate toward mealtime standards, whether it’s to save themselves stress, money, or deliberation about what to eat. It also helps some people stick to healthy diets.

And herein lies one of the problems with Davies’ dinner jag: there aren’t any vegetables on the menu. Also, the fact that he never deviates from his dinner plan, even on holidays, is rather rigid. He doesn’t see it that way, though.

“Being a farmer means every day is the same. The animals still need to be fed. Feeding the sheep and seeing how happy they are makes me happy, too. They never ask for anything different for supper,” he claimed in The Guardian.

He also cited the practicality of the same old, same old edibles. “When I go to the supermarket, I know exactly what I want. I’m not interested in other food. I’ve never had Chinese, Indian, French food. Why change? I’ve already found the food I love. It would be a job to alter me.”

You do you, Farmer Wilf. Just don’t expect us to ever join you for dinner.

