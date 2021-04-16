Popcorn Salad Recipe From Foodie Influencer Makes the Internet Want to Toss Its…Salad? (Plus Funny Twitter Reactions)

Salad is nobody’s favorite food (and if it’s yours, you really need to get out more). But one particular variation on salad recently sent the internet into a tizzy – and made everyone want to toss their cookies (err…salad). It’s called Crunchy Snap Pea Popcorn Salad, and it was created by Molly Yeh of the Food Network.

In an episode of Yeh’s show, Girl Meets Farm, the Illinois-bred, North Dakota-based food-blogger-turned-TV-star introduced viewers to the “so Midwestern, so quirky and so delicious” side dish.

It’s made with mayo, sour cream, Dijon mustard, white-cheddar popcorn seasoning (what Yeh calls “magic cheesy dust”), carrots, sugar snap peas, vinegar, shallots, celery, watercress, sugar, and salt. Oh, and the most controversial ingredient: popcorn.

“Popcorn salad is one of those classic Midwestern dishes that you would often find in a church-basement potluck,” Yeh says in the episode. “You don’t think it’s gonna work, but then you taste it and it’s really good.”

Twitter had its doubts.

I know #100WaysToUseMayonnaise — and popcorn salad is NOT OK. pic.twitter.com/Zy0gPceIVm — Cody LaGrow (@CodyLaGrow) April 13, 2021

That popcorn salad kinda looked good until that woman added all them leaves and sht I can’t front — HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@itskeyon) April 11, 2021

I did not live through a global pandemic just to be met with popcorn salad on the other side. — Elura Nanos (@EluraNanos) April 12, 2021

“that’s my kind of salad!” Bro if you want popcorn eat popcorn. If you want salad, eat salad. Popcorn isn’t gonna make your salad taste better, and salad isn’t gonna make your popcorn healthy. — Tyler Nass (@woahanass) April 11, 2021

I believe in the fundamental right of every human being to pursue their happiness, but I am drawing the line at popcorn salad. — Cody Daigle-Orians (@CDaigleOrians) April 12, 2021

That lady really got on the food network and put popcorn.. in the salad pic.twitter.com/FYJmZtZbqJ — ً (@illustjuan) April 12, 2021

If you looked at the popcorn salad and thought, “Hmm, that looks good,” then I never want to hear you talk about being worried about what’s in the Covid vaccine. — Corey Richardson (@vexedinthecity) April 11, 2021

We understand the cynicism, especially about the dish’s Midwestern roots…and yet, we have to admit, we’d totally give popcorn salad a taste-test. It sounds like coleslaw, but…crunchier? Don’t knock it ‘til you’ve tried it, right?

