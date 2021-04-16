Living / Food & Drink
popcorn salad

Popcorn Salad Recipe From Foodie Influencer Makes the Internet Want to Toss Its…Salad? (Plus Funny Twitter Reactions)

by Mandatory Editors

Salad is nobody’s favorite food (and if it’s yours, you really need to get out more). But one particular variation on salad recently sent the internet into a tizzy – and made everyone want to toss their cookies (err…salad). It’s called Crunchy Snap Pea Popcorn Salad, and it was created by Molly Yeh of the Food Network.

In an episode of Yeh’s show, Girl Meets Farm, the Illinois-bred, North Dakota-based food-blogger-turned-TV-star introduced viewers to the “so Midwestern, so quirky and so delicious” side dish.

It’s made with mayo, sour cream, Dijon mustard, white-cheddar popcorn seasoning (what Yeh calls “magic cheesy dust”), carrots, sugar snap peas, vinegar, shallots, celery, watercress, sugar, and salt. Oh, and the most controversial ingredient: popcorn.

“Popcorn salad is one of those classic Midwestern dishes that you would often find in a church-basement potluck,” Yeh says in the episode. “You don’t think it’s gonna work, but then you taste it and it’s really good.”

Twitter had its doubts.

We understand the cynicism, especially about the dish’s Midwestern roots…and yet, we have to admit, we’d totally give popcorn salad a taste-test. It sounds like coleslaw, but…crunchier? Don’t knock it ‘til you’ve tried it, right?

Cover Photo: Food Network

