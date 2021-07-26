Breaking: Massive Internet Outage Shuts Down Delta, McDonald’s, HBO Max, and Airbnb (Is This the 4 Horsemen From Hell?)

If you happened to be one of the millions of people trying to order McDonald’s while firing up the old HBO Max only to discover that the interweb was down, you too know what the apocalypse looks like. But while the biblical end times only count four horsemen, Downdetector, a site that monitors web outages, counted 30.

The blame for the outage lies squarely on the shoulders of Akamai, a Massachusetts-based cloud services and content distribution hub. The company said in a tweet sometime between lunchtime and hangry that it was experiencing a “service disruption” and would investigate.

Never one to waste a golden opportunity to throw shade, Amazon Web Services immediately jumped on Twitter to let everyone know the service issues were zero percent their fault. (Thanks for the update AWS.)

Other businesses that went dark during the service halt included FedEx, UPS, Groupon, and Delta, whose customer service department finally had an out for their ninth circle of hell customer service. Several 911 emergency services also went offline minutes before the outage, causing some to speculate the entire shutdown was part of an elaborate heist to steal discount dental cleanings.

Though Akamai was able to restore service within the hour, the latest blackout is adding yet another coal in the fire of cloud diversification. As more and more websites begin hosting their content on just a handful of servers, companies like Akamai become more vulnerable to service failures, either through technical errors or targeted breaches. The trend is leading some to call for spreading cloud services out to a larger chain of networks so outages like these are no longer a big deal.

Speaking of big deal, while it didn’t end up being the end of the world, for us, it was a precious lunch hour we’ll never get back.

Cover Photo: Prostock-Studio (Getty Images)

1/10 Female Bodybuilder Kicked Off Flight For Skimpy Outfit, We Would’ve Given Her Our Window Seat (All Cockpit Jokes Aside) More weird news. Photo: Instagram (@dnzsypnr)

2/10 Meanwhile on Instagram: Influencers in Norway Could Be Jailed For Editing Images, Prison Selfies to Be Ultimate Social Media Road Trip More weird news. Photo: MichaelSvoboda (Getty Images)



3/10 Meanwhile in Colorado: Super Cannabis Induces Scromiting, 100 Percent the Plot of Next Seth Rogen Movie More weird news. Photo: ozgurdonmaz (Getty Images)

4/10 Hot Woman Told ‘My Kids Don’t Want to See Your Ass’ in Note From Angry Neighbor, And We Beg to Disagree More weird news. Photo: Facebook



5/10 Meanwhile in Vancouver: Record Heat Cooks Mussels Alive, Beachside Seafood Experience With Guaranteed Food Poisoning Finally Not So Pricey More weird news. Photo: dennisvdw (Getty Images)

6/10 Meanwhile in South Dakota: Woman Literally Tears Herself a New A-Hole In Jet Ski Accident More weird news. Photo: Mikael Vaisanen (Getty Images)



7/10 Meanwhile in Maine: The ‘MILF Mobile’ Has Vulgar License Plates Banned in Latest Free Speech Debate, But They’re Still Glorious More weird news. Photo: @nathanTbernard (Twitter)

8/10 Meanwhile in Florida: Woman Falls Off Disney World Ride Trying to Steal the Most Phallic of Disney Prizes More weird news. Photo: Vasilisa_k (Getty Images)



9/10 Meanwhile in California: Parachuter Crashes Through Roof Into Kitchen, Stunned by Sparse Cheese Course Upon Arrival More weird news. Photo: Twitter

10/10 Meanwhile in England: Pub Owner Claims Bar Is Haunted By Smelly Ghost, Any Excuse to Avoid Cleaning Those Bathrooms After a Year Off More weird news. Photo: Elkhamlichi Jaouad / EyeEm (Getty Images)

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.