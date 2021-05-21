Ranked! The 10 Best TV Reunions (in Honor of the Upcoming ‘Friends’ Reunion on HBO)

Photo: NBC

Last week, all the buzz in the TV world surrounded the impending Friends reunion. The iconic NBC sitcom that ran from 1994 until 2004 is returning for one more episode. Sadly, for regular TV viewers, the reunion, which is called “The One Where They Get Back Together” will air exclusively on HBO Max. The best part? If you’re a fan of Chandler Bing, Ross Geller, and company, you don’t have to wait long to enjoy the hilarious antics likely taking place in an aggressively large, unrealistic New York City apartment. That’s because it’s going to air on May 27th on the streaming service.

The return of one of the most popular shows of the ‘90s makes us think about other TV shows we’d love to see make a triumphant return to television. Below you’ll find 10 such shows, ranked by how much we’d love to see them again.

1/10 10. 'Full House' Sure, Netflix produced a Full House sequel called Fuller House, but that wasn’t a reunion. We want a literal reunion featuring John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Bob Saget, and even the Olsen twins. We’d even allow Kimmy Gibbler to make a cameo if Lori Loughlin showed up.

2/10 9. 'Boy Meets World' We’re not interested in a reboot that’s slightly similar to the original. We want the original cast featuring Topanga, Cory, Shawn, and even Mr. Feeny if he’s still kicking around. This iconic show ended in 2000 and it has left us wanting more ever since.



3/10 8. 'Family Matters' Family Matters was an interesting show. It revolved around a middle-class Black family in Chicago. The father was a police officer, and the kids were dealing with everything that went with being teenagers living in the city. It was poignant, thought-provoking, and heartfelt at times. It also featured a strange, suspender-wearing, scene-stealing nerd named Urkel.

4/10 7. 'Married With Children' If you weren’t raised in the ‘90s, you might not have realized that there was a time when FOX was the “bad boy” of television. Its greatest, raunchiest, funniest show was Married With Children. How fun would a reunion be featuring Ed O’Neill, Katie Sagal, and Christina Applegate?



5/10 6. 'Cheers' Cheers has been off the air for a bit longer than most of the shows on this list (it lasted from 1982 until 1993), but who wouldn’t want to see a reunion featuring the likes of Ted Danson, Kelsey Grammar, Kirstie Alley, and Woody Harrelson?

6/10 5. 'Scrubs' Scrubs was highly rated, funny, and very poignant at times. Yet, it seems to be largely forgotten since its stopped airing in 2009. The problem was that instead of ending when it should have when Zach Braff left, the show attempted to go on without him. A reunion of the original cast would definitely right this wrong.



7/10 4. 'Freaks and Geeks' When it comes to “what ifs” in the TV world, it’s hard to beat Freaks and Geeks. This show only aired for one season but has gained a cult following in the years since because of its smart, humorous, and thought-provoking episodes that featured a treasure trove of future Hollywood talent including James Franco, Linda Cardellini, Seth Rogen, and Jason Segel.

8/10 3. 'Community' Community is like the little engine that could. It was critically acclaimed and had its loyal following. The problem was that (for some reason) it never gained mass appeal. It managed to get six seasons by sheer determination and definitely deserves a seventh. Or at the very least a reunion movie. How about it, Dan Harmon?



9/10 2. 'The Office' While we love the original British version of The Office, we can’t get enough of the American version. It went off the air in 2013. Fans have been petitioning for the return of Michael, Pam, Jim, Dwight, and the rest of the office’s workers ever since.

10/10 1. 'Seinfeld' Arguably the one show everyone wishes would have a reunion, Seinfeld went off the air in 1998. The “show about nothing” starring Jerry Seinfeld and a group of misfits is just as funny today as it was 20-plus years ago.

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.