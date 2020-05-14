RANKED! The 15 Best Virtual TV Reunions of Quarantine
Well, we all should’ve invested in Zoom, the virtual north star in our unforeseen quarantine, four months ago. The undisputed champion in video communications has kept humans connected by helping students continue learning and workers continue working (not to mention those happy-hour calls). The entertainment industry is certainly taking full advantage of things like Zoom, Instagram Live videos, and YouTube specials. Now more than ever, celebrities are just like us. Beloved stars of television and films have been using their free time to reunite with old costars, capitalizing on nostalgia to raise money and remind fans of the good ol’ days. From the cast of since-deceased Nickelodeon favorites, like Victorious, to NBC’s Parks and Recreation, the following list ranks the best virtual TV reunions of quarantine thus far.
Cover Photo: NBC
Take me back: The Repopularizing of the Drive-In Theater Marks a Return to Simpler Times
1/15
15. 'Sonny with a Chance/So Random!'
The cast of the Disney Channel series, including Demi Lovato, Allisyn Snyder, Doug Brochu, Shayne Topp, Tiffany Thornton, Matthew Scott Montgomery, Sterling Knight, Damien C. Haas, Audrey Whitby, reunited nine years after the show ended to talk shop (among other things).
Check that out here.
2/15
14. 'Friday Night Lights'
The cast of the hit NBC series reunited to watch its pilot episode in honor of the Global Citizen initiative One World: Together at Home concert. Those in virtual attendance were Aimee Teegarden, Adrianne Palicki, Derek Phillips, Scott Porter, Brad Leland, and Gaius Charles.
Check that out here.
3/15
13. 'Glee'
On an episode of Stars in the House (a program that has reunited a lot of casts lately), the cast of Glee reunited to talk about their experiences on the show. Viewers got some insight into Chris Colfer’s original audition. Those in attendance included Jane Lynch, Matthew Morrison, Darren Criss, Chris Colfer, Amber Riley, Jenna Ushkowitz, and Kevin McHale.
Check that out here.
4/15
12. 'Chuck'
EW.com hosted a Chuck reunion where creators Chris Fedak and Josh Schwartz as well as 12 members of the cast (everyone), including leads Zachary Levi and Yvonne Strahovski, did a virtual table read of the season three episode, “Chuck Versus the Beard.”
Check that out here.
5/15
11. 'Frasier'
Another edition of Stars in the House gave us the reunion we never knew we wanted—Frasier. In attendance were Kelsey Grammer, David Hyde Pierce, Jane Leeves, and Peri Gilpin...and it really feels like they haven't seen each other since 2004. Here's hoping a Cheers reunion happens soon.
Check that out here.
6/15
10. 'The Nanny'
Fully equipped with a sitcom-esque intro, the original cast of The Nanny, including Fran Drescher, Charles Shaughnessy, Daniel Davis, Lauren Lane, Nicholle Tom, Benjamin Salisbury, Madeline Zima, and Renee Taylor joined forces to read the 1993 pilot.
Check that out here.
7/15
9. 'Victorious'
The cast of Victorious, led by Ariana Grande (the only name you’re wondering about), reunited to honor the sitcom’s 10th anniversary.
Check that out here.
8/15
8. 'Twin Peaks'
In celebration of the 30th anniversary of Twin Peaks, stars Kyle MacLachlan and Mädchen Amick answered fan questions and sipped some “damn fine coffee.”
Check that out here.
9/15
7. 'Scandal'
Scandal actor Tony Goldwyn joined Kerry Washington on her Instagram to discuss the 2020 census (appropriate).
Check out that three-minute conversation here.
10/15
6. 'Hamilton'
John Krasinski’s weekly YouTube series, Some Good News, surprised a young Hamilton fan (who had to watch Mary Poppins Returns instead of going to see Hamilton live due to COVID-19) with the cast of the original Broadway production. With the help of Krasinski and Emily Blunt, the cast performed her favorite song. While this technically isn't a TV reunion...oh well.
Check that out here.
11/15
5. 'High School Musical'
The cast of High School Musical reunited to perform a timely rendition of “We’re All In This Together” during ABC’s recent The Disney Family Singalong. In attendance were Ashley Tisdale, Vanessa Hudgens, Corbin Bleu, Lucas Grabeel, Monique Coleman, and, at the last second (not literally), Zac Efron.
Check out the singalong (minus Efron) here.
12/15
4. 'The Goonies'
Following Krasinski’s footsteps, Josh Gad as created his own YouTube series called Reunited Apart. In his first episode, he reunited...wait for it...the cast of The Goonies. The freaking Goonies! (He's also set to reunite the cast of Back to the Future soon.) In attendance was everyone. Again, this isn’t TV, per se, but who cares.
Check that out here.
13/15
3. 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air'
Will Smith was joined by his The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air cohort on an episode of the Snapchat series Will From Home. In attendance for the reunion were Alfonso Ribeiro, Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Daphne Maxwell Reid, Joseph Marcell, and DJ Jazzy Jeff. RIP James Avery (aka everyone’s Uncle Phil).
Check that out here.
14/15
2. 'The Office'
In addition to Steve Carell's surprise and endearing appearance on John Krasinski’s show and Oscar Nuñez, Brian Baumgartner, Melora Hardin, and Kate Flannery reuniting on a separate occasion with the help of Parks and Recreation's Jim O’Heir, the entire cast of The Office came together at the end of episode seven of Some Good News to celebrate the marriage of a Maryland couple. The couple, who recreated Jim's proposal to Pam from the show, were treated to The Office alums dancing to "Forever" by Chris Brown (paying homage to one of the show's most memorable moments).
Check the entirety of episode seven here.
15/15
1. 'Parks and Recreation'
In what could be quarantine’s crowning TV reunion achievement, the original cast of Parks and Recreation reunited in a scripted, one-off episode to benefit Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund. The entire cast returned: Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Jim O’Heir, and Retta along with appearances from side characters played by Paul Rudd and Ben Schwartz. The special concluded with an unforgettable (and necessary) rendition of “Bye, Bye Li’l Sebastian.”
Check that out here.
Mandatory Staff Picks: Comfort Movies to Keep You Calm During Your Coronavirus Quarantine
Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.