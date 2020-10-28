Terrifyingly Good TV: Ranking the Best Scary Shows Ever

1. 'The Twilight Zone'

Writer and host, Rod Sterling’s The Twilight Zone is the be-all and end-all of bone-chilling television. Chances are, you’ve said, “I feel like I’m in the Twilight Zone” before; where the “normal” rules need not apply. The show’s gargantuan run (and top-tier scripts) helped it to enter pop culture’s lexicon the same way as Ghostbusters or Star Wars. Thought-provoking and unsettling, the award-winning anthology series utilizes everything from aliens to time travel to dissect society and confront harsh truths. Not so much concerned with jump scares as it is existential angst, The Twilight Zone taught television how to keep viewers thinking long after the credits roll. Episodes like “The Hitchhiker” will make you think twice about being alone on an open road. People have tried to replicate The Twilight Zone for years with shows like Black Mirror and, more recently, The Twilight Zone’s revival led by Jordan Peele.