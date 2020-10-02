Culture / Entertainment
ghosts movies

Mandatory Staff Picks: The Best Movies About Ghosts (And Ghostbusting)

by Mandatory Editors

Spooky season has arrived, and with it, our drive to scare ourselves silly with a haunted movie marathon. While it isn’t hard to find films that are so terrifying they’ll make you pee your pants, sometimes, you don’t need the full-on fright-fest to enjoy a good ghost story.

We’ve rounded up 10 of the best movies about ghosts (and, of course, ghostbusting) that cover several genres, from comedies to thrillers to (gasp!) a romance. They add a little depth and nuance to a theme that is too often cast off as frivolous. Some of these flicks are modern blockbusters while others are cult classics. There’s no one-size-fits-all ghost story, and any good Halloween cinematic binge demands variety. Just don’t watch ’em alone!

Cover Photo: Columbia Pictures 

Honest Timeline: Reluctantly Going to a Halloween Costume Party When You Hate Dressing Up

Deliciously accurate: If Each of the Remaining Democratic Candidates Were Candy, This Is What They’d Be

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.