RANKED! 10 Horror Films Scary Enough to Make You Crap Yourself

by Ken Franklin

Everybody loves a good scare now and then. Except when the terror is so intense it scares the living crap out of you. After all, we’d like to keep our dignity while chasing thrills, facing death, and staring evil in the face. But with these 10 terrifying films, that just isn’t possible. Each movie on this list will drain away every ounce of your courage and leave your inner child rocking back and forth in inconsolable fright. So while horror movies are one of the most visceral and satisfying genres out there, is it really worth it? You decide.

Rosemary’s Baby

