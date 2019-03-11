7 Scary Things Every Man Is Terrified Of But Will Never Admit To

Photo: Jasmin Merdan (Getty Images)

If you’re a man, you’re flawed. It’s science. What’s important is to develop enough self-awareness in order to correct our many hidden insecurities that don’t involve monster trucks, scrotum hitch-racks, or shirts made of polyester. So, men, let’s face our fears! Because the only way we can overcome our weaknesses is by being honest with ourselves.

Here are just a small sample of the most common types of fears us men are usually too afraid to admit to ourselves.

Man-hack for the bar: Cocktails Guys Shouldn’t Be Ashamed To Order

1/7 1. You're addicted to 'Queer Eye.' It's 2019, honey. Gays aren't only fabulous, but willing to share their secrets to help everyone else be fabulous as well. It's okay to admit you love them and their life hacks, straight or not.

2/7 2 You secretly love NSYNC (or Justin Beiber). It doesn't have to be Randy Travis or Pink Floyd to be considered "macho" music. A real macho man embraces all great music, even if it's simply written for teenagers who want to dance their heart out.

3/7 3. That cats aren't all that bad. Be careful. That girl you like may have a cat. And you can be damn sure she's going to choose that cat over you if it comes down to it. Embrace the feline. If you're lucky, you may end up with a Garfield cat that thinks he's a dog.

4/7 4. You're never going to be a millionaire. Some of us just don't have the smarts. Or the right lottery tickets. Better start putting loads of cash into that new 401k of yours, ya know, after you pay off your $1,000,000 of student debt.



5/7 5. That you can't really grow a beard. Some of us need to admit the fact we don't have the genes for that glorious, thick, beautiful facial mane. Unless you're Amish, James Harden, or dressing up for Halloween, keep it clean-shaven, sport.

6/7 6. That she really doesn't like you. You're not that funny. Not that charming. And you don't look like Channing Tatum. If she's not responding to your calls or texts, let her be.

7/7 7. That you're turning into your father. Put down the Natural Light and read a book. Take up running. Spend more time with your family. Or, if your dad is a perfect human being, ignore this message; you've hit the lottery.

What to wear: 10 Most Stylish Men Of 2018

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.