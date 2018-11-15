A Mandatory Guide to Being a Classic Gentleman at Holiday Parties

Photo: Rawpixel (Getty Images)

There’s a certain amount of class necessary to take your holiday party style to the next level. Sometimes, it’s the way you present yourself, like buying a round for your friends. The rest of the time, it’s how you dress. The ability to balance both proves you’re a guy who’s serious about having a proper good time (and still a gentleman at heart).

You don’t want to be that guy, the one who still thinks life is one big kegger. We’ll teach you how to be a gentleman at holiday parties, and classy one at that. This holiday season, follow our guide to make sure you’re ahead of the game when it comes to going out.

1/8 Shaved & Bathed Photo: Veles-Studio (Getty Images) Grooming is an essential part of evolving. A classy guy spends the time necessary to preen before going to an event. A shave and a haircut are the foundation of a gentleman's going out routine.

2/8 Fragrant, Not Pungent Photo: Tim Kitchen (Getty Images) A gentleman has a signature scent. When you're at an event you don't want it to be overpowering. A light spritz will do the trick. Plus, it's an excuse for people to get close enough to really smell what you're wearing.

3/8 French Cuff It Photo: Niklas Bonnen / EyeEm (Getty Images) To take your look to the next level this holiday season, invest in a French Cuff shirt and a nice pair of cuff links. Cufflinks are a fantastic way to showcase your personality in what you wear.

4/8 Windsor Or Bust Photo: David Harrigan (Getty Images) Wearing a tie is good, but knowing how to tie it is better. If you don't have this skill under your belt, there are a billion tutorials available. We recommend this one.



5/8 Pure Responsibility Photo: Artem Burduk (Getty Images) This just goes without saying. This holiday season if you're about to get lucky, just be prepared. Nothing's more gentlemanly than safe sex.

6/8 Light(er) My Fire Photo: alekleks (Getty Images) Part of being a classy guy is your built in preparation. It's the next level of boy scout no one tells you about. Even if you don't smoke, having a lighter can be the conversation conduit you're always looking for.

7/8 Filled Flask Photo: acidgrey (Getty Images) Just because you're moving onto the next phase of your life, doesn't mean the pre-party should end. But ditch the red solo cups for something a bit more mature. Plus, having a filled flask at a party with dwindling alcohol could make you a real hero.

8/8 Ride(Share) Or Die Photo: Quique Garcia / Stringer (Getty Images) A real gentleman considers everyone's safety when he's out. This means leaving his car at home and using a rideshare app to safely get around.

