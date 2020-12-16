The Mandatory Holiday Gift Guide For the Modern Man

Holiday shopping is tough enough, but it’s especially difficult picking out presents for guys who don’t leave a wish list lying around like your girlfriend does. That’s why we scoured the internet for this season’s best gift ideas and gathered them all together in this handy-dandy gift guide for the modern man. Whether the man you have in mind is a buddy, your dad, or yourself, one of these gifts is bound to make his face light up with a genuine smile. No gift receipt necessary.

1/11 Arlo Smart Home Security Kit with Arlo Pro Camera, Doorbell, and Chime Keep an eye on your front door with this home security kit. The rechargeable camera features night vision and 2-way audio as well as a wire-free, water-resistant doorbell and chime. It also works with Amazon Alexa. Buy it here.

2/11 Ettitude Bamboo Sheet Set Nothing beats a good night's sleep. Give the gift of luscious slumber with this bamboo sheet set. It's sustainably made, features a cooling effect, and is hypoallergenic. Buy it here.



3/11 Allen Edmonds Men's Alpine Chukk Plain Toe Oxfords Chukka Boot These boots were made for wowing. Featuring 360º Storm Welt weatherproof and sealed construction, Vibram Ice Grip rubber sole, and CustomCork insoles that form to your feet, your lucky gift recipient will look stylish while conquering the elements. Buy it here.

4/11 Tom Brady x Cloos Sunglasses Collaboration Danish eyewear maker and NFL quarterback legend Tom Brady teamed up for this line of stylish biodegradable frames. Buy it here.



5/11 Tom Brady x Cloos Blue Light Glasses Collaboration Protect your peepers and look cool at the same time with this line of blue light protection lenses from Cloos and Tom Brady. Buy it here.

6/11 Solgaard Carry-On Closet This award-winning travel solution lets you take all your must-haves with you on your travels without sacrificing organization. Buy it here.



7/11 Taylrd Tech Chinos For the day you ever get back to the office and turn up with some style, there are these chinos that feature 4-way stretch, moisture-wicking, and spill-resistant fabric. Buy it here.

8/11 Orient Men's Bambino Watch with Leather Strap Keep time stylishly with this water-resistant watch featuring domed mineral crystal, small seconds display, and Japanese-automatic movement. Buy it here.



9/11 Wilson USA Special Edition Basketball Shoot hoops and honor your patriotic roots at the same time with this No. 1 selling game ball. Buy it here.

10/11 Bushnell Golf Wingman GPS Speaker Take your tunes on the course with you and get audible GPS navigation at the same time with this speaker that has up to 10 hours of battery life. Buy it here.



11/11 Clyraguard PPE spray Spray this hospital-grade disinfectant on your PPE to keep Christmas near and COVID far away. Buy it here.

