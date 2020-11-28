Small Business Saturday Deals: Keeping the Little Man in Business This Holiday Season

This holiday season, don’t forget the little guys. By which we mean: small businesses. Sure, you could snatch up new iPhones for everyone on your list (look at you, big spender) or buy a bunch of robot vacuums (why are those even a thing?) on deep Black Friday discount from Amazon. But by doing your holiday shopping at small businesses, you’re ensuring that the retail industry doesn’t devolve into big-box stores that all offer the same crap.

Small businesses specialize in the “wow” factor of gift-giving. When you buy from a burgeoning shop, you’re guaranteed to give a unique, meaningful gift that often comes with a story attached. Even better, your purchases support real, honest-to-goodness, hardworking people who are invested in their communities and believe in producing quality products you’ll want to tell your friends about.

In honor of Small Business Saturday (Nov. 28 this year), we’ve hand-picked 10 sweet small businesses that deserve your holiday dollars. Many of them are offering free shipping or other discounts to spur on your shopping spree. Spend away, knowing that your gift will be appreciated not just by the recipient but by the shop owner as well.

1/10 Baboon to the Moon Someday, travel will be safe again. And when it is, you’ll need luggage. Baboon to the Moon has great prices on their signature Go-Bags, Dopp kits, fannypacks, and sling bags, all in bright, fun colors and limited-run designs. Photo: Instagram

2/10 Boy Smells Candles are the go-to gift when you can’t think of anything else to give. These ones from a couple of Los Angeles fashion veterans are cheeky, sensual, and chic. Photo: Instagram



3/10 Coral & Tusk This designer-founded brand based in Wyoming features embroidered home goods, perfect for your quarantine comfort or for the Instagramming homebody you know and love. Photo: Instagram

4/10 Fireman Derek's Bake Shop If you’ve never met a pie you didn’t like, this Miami bakery is the stuff of your dessert dreams. Every item is tasted and approved by real-life firefighters. Give or get a sugar rush delivered nationally. Photo: Instagram



5/10 Heritage Bikes and Coffee Bikes and coffee are two of our favorite things. Get both your fixes at Heritage Bikes and Coffee out of Chicago. Pick up a new set of wheels for yourself or bike-themed merch and coffee by the bag. Photo: Instagram

6/10 Lockwood For the person who has everything (and for gift-givers on a budget), there’s this New York shop packed with everything from kitschy holiday ornaments to cozy beanies to ramen puzzles. You can even find plenty of special somethings for under $25. Photo: Instagram



7/10 Nomad Notebooks 2020 has been a helluva year. We could all get some things off our chests – and maybe even envision some resolutions for 2021. Put pen to paper with these cool notebooks from this Virginia-based small business. Photo: Instagram

8/10 Organic Bath Co. Treat the lady in your life to a gift set of incredible, all-natural skincare products with swoon-worthy scents from this Boston-based small business. Photo: Instagram



9/10 Paru Tea Bar Get the tea-lover in your life something amazing to sip on from this San Diego-based shop. Choose from loose-leaf tea, powdered tea, and tea-infused sweets. Photo: Instagram

10/10 Wild Groves You may not appreciate the nuances of olive oil, but the gourmand in your life will. This California retailer offers over a dozen flavored varieties of olive oil as well as vinegars, mustards, salts, tapenades, and stuffed olives. Photo: Instagram

