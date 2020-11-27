Living / Life Hacks
covid

COVID Panic-Buying Is Back, Just in Time For the Holidays (Our Top 12 Grabs This Time Around)

by Mandatory Editors

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Or it used to be. In 2020, this is the time of year when toilet paper flies off the shelves as state after state hits new record rates of COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations, and deaths. Remember back in March when people were hoarding TP and we all laughed at how absurd they were? Like, how long could the pandemic possibly last?

Well, eight months later, who’s laughing now? Nobody. But we sure as hell know when it’s time to re-up on ass wipes and stack package after package of toilet paper in our garages for the long winter ahead.

Just in time for the holidays, panic-buying is back, but the rush on essentials isn’t limited to Charmin. It applies to dozens of sought-after products. Forget Black Friday deals on tech, gear, and gadgets; this year’s most-wanted items are of the personal care and pantry staples variety.

What should you stock up on the next time you’re at the store? We’ve rounded up our top 12 grabs to get you started.

Cover Photo: Kathrin Ziegler (Getty Images)

