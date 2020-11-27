COVID Panic-Buying Is Back, Just in Time For the Holidays (Our Top 12 Grabs This Time Around)

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Or it used to be. In 2020, this is the time of year when toilet paper flies off the shelves as state after state hits new record rates of COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations, and deaths. Remember back in March when people were hoarding TP and we all laughed at how absurd they were? Like, how long could the pandemic possibly last?

Well, eight months later, who’s laughing now? Nobody. But we sure as hell know when it’s time to re-up on ass wipes and stack package after package of toilet paper in our garages for the long winter ahead.

Just in time for the holidays, panic-buying is back, but the rush on essentials isn’t limited to Charmin. It applies to dozens of sought-after products. Forget Black Friday deals on tech, gear, and gadgets; this year’s most-wanted items are of the personal care and pantry staples variety.

What should you stock up on the next time you’re at the store? We’ve rounded up our top 12 grabs to get you started.

1/12 Bleach The virus isn't going anywhere anytime soon, so you better have your santizing act together. Since wipes are in high demand, save yourself the frustration and just pick up a gallon (or five) of bleach. When diluted (according to the instructions on the bottle) it'll last longer than any other cleaning product.

2/12 Yeast Bread-baking peaked during the pandemic -- and no wonder. It's an addictive hobby with endless variations, from sandwich bread to cinnamon rolls to pizza. Without yeast, though, your dough won't rise and you'll be limited to loaves of banana quick bread.



3/12 Flour You can't bake hardly anything without flour (and the stuff you can bake doesn't taste very good). Make sure you have at least a 5-pounder of the white powder to last you through your next round of quarantine baking.

4/12 Sugar You can't make anything delicious without sugar. And it's the first baking ingredient bound to sell out. Grab a few pounds to last you through spring. Even if you overbuy, don't worry; sugar never spoils!



5/12 Canned Pumpkin Puree It isn't the holiday season unless you have plenty of pie. The most popular flavor is bound to be pumpkin, so if you're hoping for this health-haloed dessert, stock up now on canned pumpkin puree before the Karens beat you to it.

6/12 Booze With bars closing again across the country, if you want to get wasted, you better have your own supply of booze. Any kind will do.



7/12 Egg Nog We won't let coronavirus ruin our favorite holiday beverage. Long live egg nog! (Actually, it's probably only good in your fridge for a week, so don't buy too many cartons.)

8/12 Popcorn Popcorn sales have surged since the pandemic began. We blame all the streaming we've been doing. The umpteenth viewing of Home Alone just isn't the same without a bottomless bowl of the buttery snack.



9/12 Ham In the spring, everyone was hoarding red meat. Now, it's Christmastime, and we want ham! The good thing about it is that as a cured form of meat, it will last a long time. Get a big ol' hunk of ham to pig out on now and another to freeze for the next leg of the pandemic.

10/12 Pajamas Let's not pretend we're going anywhere special anytime soon. Since you're going to be at home indefinitely, you might as well be comfortable. Buy several pairs of PJs so you don't smell like ass halfway through the week.



11/12 Hand Sanitizer No one washes their hands often or well enough, not even you. So keep your supply of hand sanitizer replenished, and make sure you have it on hand at home, in your car, and in your man purse.

12/12 Toilet Paper This is the Mac Daddy of panic-buying products because poop won't stop just because there's a pandemic going on. In a pinch (eww, sorry about that imagery), it can also substitute for facial tissues.

