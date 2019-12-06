The 2019 Mandatory Holiday Party Style For The Fashion Forward Gentleman

The holiday season is upon us, which means a revolving door of seasonal parties that you’ll have to dress up for. It’s time to clean up and show off all the personal growth you’ve accomplished this year (because you’ve obviously moved forward and accomplished that list of goals for 2019, didn’t you?). Well, in the case that you’re just shy of (or even nowhere near) accomplishing your goals, you still deserve to look stylish. Nothing screams success story like looking good. Keep scrolling to check out the holiday party style that’ll make everyone think you’re making a million bucks already.

1/8 Coofandy Men's Modern Party Blazer Dress like you plan to skip the list with Coofandy Men's Modern Party Blazer. It comes in seven colors, but we recommend the dark blue. It'll bring out your eyes without looking like you're trying too hard. Photo: Amazon

2/8 Apple Watch Series 5 Looking sharp starts with a statement piece like the Apple Watch Series 5. Plus, top tech is the essential accessory for nailing holiday party style. Plus, how else will you call your Uber when you forget your phone is in your jacket pocket? Photo: Amazon

3/8 H2H Mens Casual Slim Fit Pullover Turtleneck Wow 'em at the holiday parties by saying sayonara to the dress shirt. Instead, opt for the H2H Men's Casual Slim Fit Pullover Turtleneck. It's a classic look that doesn't take itself too seriously, but still says, "I'm the man now." Photo: Amazon

4/8 Find Marin Chelsea Boots The modern silhouette of the Find Marin Chelsea Boots are perfect for a night out. However, they're versatile, and can also be worn with a T-shirt and jeans throughout the year. Photo: Amazon



5/8 Salvatore Ferragamo Men's Calfino Reversible Belt If there's one classic piece on this list you should own, it's the Salvatore Ferragamo Men's Calfino Reversible Belt. It's a timeless classic that isn't as gauche as a Gucci belt, but just as nice. Photo: Amazon

6/8 7 For All Mankind Men's Paxtyn Jeans in Annex Black Wash A nice pair of black jeans like 7 For All Mankind Men's Paxtyn Jeans are perfect for holiday party style that says classy gentleman. These have a slim fit that will look aces if you press them until they're crisp as the hundreds in your wallet. Photo: Amazon

7/8 Ray-Ban RB3016F Clubmaster Square Sunglasses No one will mock you for wearing sunglasses at night as long as they're the Ray-Ban RB3016F Clubmaster Square Sunglasses. Its gradient color change transcends space and time, which is why you'll get away with wearing them all the time. Photo: Amazon

8/8 Gucci Microguccissima Signature Leather Card Case Wallet Close your tab in style with Gucci's Microguccissima Signature Leather Card Case Wallet. It's got four card slots and one center multipurpose compartment, making it the perfect accessory for a night out. Photo: Amazon

What will you be wearing to holiday parties? Will any of these pieces show up on your must-have list? Let us know in the comments!

