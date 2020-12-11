The Mandatory Holiday Gift Guide to Being an Effortlessly Perfect Boyfriend or Husband

Remember Ginger Rogers? Of course you don’t. You’re too young. She was an incredible performer and notoriously did everything her dancing partner Fred Astaire did but “backwards and in high heels.” Well, your girlfriend or wife is even more amazing than Ginger Rogers. Even if she doesn’t wear high heels, she likely juggles 10,000 more things than you do every day – and for less pay, respect, and appreciation.

The holidays are your opportunity to make it up to her. The world is cruel and rough on women. You, however, will not be. You will be kind and generous and pamper her and spoil her until she is sick of being so doted upon. (Pro tip: she will never get sick of being doted upon.) How will you do this? With gifts. And we’ve rounded up 10 of ‘em that’ll make you Man of the Year in her mind and heart. So get your credit cards out, fellas, and prepare to drop some dough. She deserves it. This is the Mandatory holiday gift guide to being an effortlessly perfect boyfriend or husband.

LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs Gift Set There's little women love more than a good, hot soak. Make her tub time all the more luxurious with these moisturizing and therapeutic bath bombs made of shea and cocoa butter.

Mixology Bartender Kit For the lady who needs a strong drink at the end of the day, there's this gorgeous pink copper bartender kit. It includes 10 pieces of bar tools that'll have her whipping up drinks both of you in a matter of minutes.



URPOWER Essential Oil Diffuser Cool Mist Humidifier Women are sensitive to scents and moisture. Make sure she has enough of both with this diffuser-humidifier combo. It features an adjustable mist mode, waterless auto shut-off and 7 color LED lights. It's also dirt cheap (but she doesn't need to know that).

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones These adjustable, lightweight, high-performance earphones give her up to 9 hours of listening time. They're also sweat and water resistant, so they can withstand whatever workout she needs music to power through.



Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Limited Edition Gift Set A bad hair day can ruin everything. Prevent that from ever happening again (especially when she wakes up at your place) with this supersonic hair dryer gift set. No matter what her hair type or desired style, she'll be able to pull it off – fast – with this dryer, brush, and attachment.

'Let That Sh*t Go' Journal Help her start the new year with a clean slate with this cathartic journal. It'll help her let go of grudges and reframe her thoughts to have a more positive take on life.



Lands' End Women's Sherpa Fleece Long Robe For the lady that loves to cuddle, there's this Lands' End robe consisting of a soft flannel exterior, plush sherpa fleece interior, shawl collar, and reinforced pockets. It's everything she could ask for in a robe, and just as comforting a hug from you.

UGG Women's Coquette Slipper Keep her feet cozy all winter long with these leather slippers lined with sheep fur.



LARQ Lightweight Self-Cleaning and Non-Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle Keep your lady hydrated with this stylish 24-ounce stainless steel water bottle. It has its own UV water purifier and self-cleans. (Don't ask us how. It's science.)

Luna Adult Weighted Blanket Weighted blankets help women sleep better – and make up for the absence of your heavy body in her bed when you're not there. This one has 7 layers, weighs 25 pounds, and features 100% Oeko-Tex cooling cotton so she doesn't overheat.

