What Your Favorite Horror Movie Says About You

'The Evil Dead' (1980)

If The Evil Dead (and its sequels, spin-offs and television series) is your favorite entry in the horror genre, we’ve got some good news and some bad news. The good news is that while you might see yourself as a meek, cowering, gelatinous blob of a human being, you have the potential to become a bona fide hero, complete with rippling abs and perfect hair. But none of that can happen until you find the hero in yourself. No matter what you’re afraid of -- asking for a raise, applying for a job, going back to school, or asking out your crush -- until you face your fears and tackle them head-on, you will remain a coward. But you’re not a coward, are you? So prove it. Rev up your metaphorical chainsaw, cock your broomstick, and aim it at the stars. If Ash and The Evil Dead have shown us anything, it’s that we may not see another dawn, so take advantage of the night that you have and chisel your name in granite. Make yourself a legend, kid.