‘Stranger Things’ Gets a Season 5, Adds Pop-Up This Fall (Just When Things Couldn’t Be Stranger)

Stranger Things season four hasn’t even debuted yet, but of course we’re thinking ahead. If you were worried that the next season of the sci-fi ‘80s series was going to be its last, you can breathe a sigh a relief (while still holding your breath for season four).

That’s because co-creator Ross Duffer recently told The Hollywood Reporter that “season 4 won’t be the end. We know what the end is, and we know when it is.” He also said that the coronavirus pandemic “has given us time to look ahead, figure out what is best for the show. Starting to fill that out gave us a better idea of how long we need to tell that story.”

David Harbour, who plays the beloved police-chief-turned-foster-dad Hopper, also hinted that a season five is indeed on the way. “I will tell you in Season 4 and in Season 5, if we’re ever able to film again, there is a lot to be revealed around the complexities of [Hopper’s] story, which is really rich, and I’m really excited for you to see,” he said in an interview with Gold Derby.

Last we left off, Hopper was presumed dead after an explosion in the Russians’ laboratory. But a season four preview shows Hopper alive (if not entirely well) in what appears to be a cold and wintry prison camp.

But with the COVID-19 outbreak delaying production, it’ll be a while before we get to see what happens next to Hopper – and the rest of the Stranger Things characters. Production of season four hasn’t even begun yet and by season five, the cast will be college-aged, except for Erica Sinclair, the sassy kid sister of Lucas, who we hope takes over as the star in season five.

Meanwhile, if you live in or around downtown Los Angeles, you can immerse yourself in a Stranger Things “drive-into” experience this October. The spooky tour lasts over an hour and will take groups of 24 cars through recreated sets of the Starcourt Mall, Russian labs, and the Upside Down while actors will bring scenes from the series to life. Tickets are $59 and go on sale today at noon PST here.

As for the rest of us, we’ll just keep slogging through our current stranger-than-fiction reality, awaiting our next televised escape.

Cover Photo: Netflix

