Hopper Lives: ‘Stranger Things 4’ Preview Sets Up All Our Favorite New TV Seasons on the Way

'Stranger Things'

Hopper lives! The first Stranger Things season four trailer is here, and while it doesn’t tell us much, we are overjoyed that our favorite lawman (and foster dad) is still alive, even if his head has been shaved and he’s stuck in some sort of prisoner work camp in frozen Russia. No word yet on how long we’ll have to wait to be reunited with the rest of the cast of this addictive ‘80s-themed sci-fi series. In the meantime, watch the bone-chilling trailer here.