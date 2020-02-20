Hopper Lives: ‘Stranger Things 4’ Preview Sets Up All Our Favorite New TV Seasons on the Way
Hollywood loves to tease us. And tease us it has with a slew of new trailers hinting at the amazing TV series on the horizon. From the return of Chief Hopper on Stranger Things to a new British gangster drama, there’s enough action, adventure, and excitement coming to streaming services that’ll keep us on the edge of our seats for the rest of 2020. We’ve rounded up the most enticing TV shows on deck with recently released trailers that have us eager for more.
'Stranger Things'
Hopper lives! The first Stranger Things season four trailer is here, and while it doesn’t tell us much, we are overjoyed that our favorite lawman (and foster dad) is still alive, even if his head has been shaved and he’s stuck in some sort of prisoner work camp in frozen Russia. No word yet on how long we’ll have to wait to be reunited with the rest of the cast of this addictive ‘80s-themed sci-fi series. In the meantime, watch the bone-chilling trailer here.
'Dave'
Based on real-life rapper Lil Dicky’s life and career, this original FX comedy produced by Kevin Hart follows Dave (Dave Burd), a 20-something who believes himself to be the next big thing in rap. In the trailer, describing his brand, Dave says, “Imagine, like, what 2090 is like, but it’s being described by someone who’s from 1920.” Non-sensical though that may sound, this show looks hilarious. It comes to FX and Hulu in March. Watch the official trailer here.
'Gangs of London'
Guy Ritchie and Peaky Blinders fans, listen up: there's a new Sky original series coming that will have you hooked. It drops viewers into the underbelly of modern-day London, where international crime organizations battle for dominance after the assassination of a legendary leader. Expect drama, violence, and fabulous British accents. Watch the trailer here.
'I Am Not Okay With This'
You can’t get more awkward than adolescence…or can you? In this comedy series based on the graphic novel of the same name by Charles Forsman, teen girl Syd isn’t just grappling with her sexuality, high school classmates, an unrequited crush, and family tension – she’s also learning to adapt to her emerging superpowers. Part John Hughes, part Stranger Things, this Netflix series is a new take on the coming-of-age genre. Watch the trailer here.
'Run'
Fleabag fans are psyched for Phoebe Waller-Bridge's next project, Run. In this HBO series, Ruby Richardson (Merritt Wever) abandons her safe, suburban life to run away with her college boyfriend Billy (Domhnall Gleeson). Where this might lead, we don't know, but we're down for the ride. The series debuts April 12. Watch the trailer here.
'The Plot Against America'
From the creator of The Wire and adapted from the novel of the same name by Philip Roth, this HBO drama asks the question: what would have happened if Nazi sympathizer Charles Lindbergh had been elected president? Though set in the 1940s, the events depicted therein are eerily similar to the rise of anti-Semitism and hateful rhetoric happening in our country today. John Turturro and Winona Ryder are just a couple of the talented actors in the cast. The series airs starting in March. Watch the latest trailer here.
'Gentefied'
This bilingual comedy series focuses on a Mexican family struggling to keep their grandfather’s East L.A. taco shop in business amidst rampant gentrification. Poking fun at cultural quirks without resorting to cliché stereotypes, this multicultural programming is exactly what Netflix needs. The sassy, spicy 10-episode series from producer America Ferrera starts streaming Feb. 21. Watch the trailer here.
'Feel Good'
Stand-up comedian Mae Martin is the focus of this semi-autobiographical Netflix series that features her juggling her comedy career, parental interactions, and a new relationship with an up-till-now straight woman, all while navigating recovery from addiction. The show starts streaming in March. Watch the official trailer here.
