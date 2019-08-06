'Empire Strikes Back'

Without a doubt, Empire Strikes Back is the best Star Wars film ever made, so why wouldn't you steal a bit from it? The Force is very similar to Eleven's powers and abilities, especially as seen in season two when Eleven moves an entire train car with her mind, just like Luke Skywalker lifting his X-Wing out of the swamp while training with Yoda. The boys in Stranger Things are all Star Wars fans and mention the films several times in the dialogue. The absolute best moment comes when Dustin calls Lucas "Lando Calrissian," in reference to being a traitor.