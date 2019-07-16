12 Tips For Keep These Hilariously Derpy Dogs Safe in the Summer

Summer is the season of freedom; freedom to wear less, travel more and dive headfirst into an adventure of epic proportions. And what better companion to join you on those crazy summer exploits than your best derpy dog pal. As the leader of the pack, your furry friend looks to you for guidance and safety. Keep your derpy dude happy and safe (like Marnie) by following these simple tips and you’ll never have shit on your shoe again (metaphorically speaking). Let the dog days of summer begin.

1/12 Get your dog in shape for summer with a little circuit training. This way they'll be ready to hit those mountain trails. A few laps around the track should straighten him out?

2/12 Don't overdo it. Some days are just too dang hot to play fetch. Listen to your buddy and she'll tell you what she needs.

3/12 After a long day in the sun, you can pretty much do whatever you want to your dog. Let them get their rest so they will have enough energy for tomorrow's escapades.

4/12 Make sure your pup stays hydrated so he can keep his wits about him when large birds of prey try to ambush you. Use ice (or a piña colada) to keep your canine cool (but don't feed him any frozen chunks as the extreme cold can mess up his stomach muscles).



5/12 Feed your friend healthy foods that will give him lasting energy (and lengthen his lifespan). This silly guy can't remember where he put the picnic crackers, but his coat sure is looking good.

6/12 Keep your derp away from pot brownies and other mind-altering substances or they can have a rough day. Looks like Jerry had a little too much fun at the county fair.

7/12 Whoops. Make sure your companion doesn't get too excited on that summer road trip or you'll wind up taking your next trip to the vet.

8/12 Protect your BFF from the sun whenever possible so he doesn't end up a burnt hot dog. Looks like Taco is all grown up now and doesn't need our help (except for putting the goggles and sunscreen on).



9/12 Who said you can't teach an old dog new tricks? Your pup will thank you for the occasional training session, even if he has no natural talent whatsoever.

10/12 If your dog is an evil genius, let him play out his fantasies of world domination every now and then to let the steam out.

11/12 Sometimes your best bud just wants to crank up the AC and chill out with a good book for the day. Let her be the alpha every once in awhile and she'll be ready to slay when the adventure part begins.

12/12 May you and your derpy dog have the best summer ever.

