Living / Life Hacks

12 Tips For Keep These Hilariously Derpy Dogs Safe in the Summer

by Ken Franklin

Summer is the season of freedom; freedom to wear less, travel more and dive headfirst into an adventure of epic proportions. And what better companion to join you on those crazy summer exploits than your best derpy dog pal. As the leader of the pack, your furry friend looks to you for guidance and safety. Keep your derpy dude happy and safe (like Marnie) by following these simple tips and you’ll never have shit on your shoe again (metaphorically speaking). Let the dog days of summer begin.

Cover Photo: Radius Images (Getty Images)

Shorts out, jorts out: 19 Funny GIFs To Keep You From a Brave Mistake

Live your best life: A Funny Timeline For Your Next Summer Hike

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.