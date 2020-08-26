Living / Food & Drink

Celebrate National Dog Day the Only Way You Know How (With New Brew For Dogs)

by Christopher Osburn
Photo: Anheuser-Busch

While Aug. 26 is National Dog Day, we celebrate our furry friends 365 (366 in a leap year) days per year. There’s a reason dogs are referred to as man’s best friend. They go jogging with us, play fetch, and are always ready for a tummy rub. We do everything with our pups. Well, almost everything. After a long hike with our dog, we reach for a cold beer. Sadly, since it’s a pretty bad idea to get your dog drunk, they can’t partake. That is, until now.

Thanks to the folks at Busch, we can finally enjoy a cold one with our best friend. That’s because, in honor of National Dog Day, the iconic beer brand is launching Busch Dog Brew. Don’t worry, even though it’s made by Busch, it doesn’t actually contain any alcohol.

Photo: Anheuser- Busch

It’s made with pork-based bone broth so it’s probably actually good for your dog. Maybe we should be drinking bone broth-based beer. On second thought, we’ll stick with water, hops, and barley. Those are all the nutrients we need.

So, this year (and pretty much any time you want to crack open a brew with your bud), show your pooch what they mean to you by opening up a Busch Dog Brew. Also, since your dog doesn’t have the beer-loving palate that you created over years of IPAs, lagers, and stouts, it doesn’t even taste like the fizzy brew you’re used to. This nutrient-rich broth is exactly the flavor your fur-baby craves. Not only is it tasty, but it’s been certified by The Association of American Feed Control Officials (AAFCO). So, you know it’s good.

Also, If you buy a four-pack (for $9.99 at Busch.com/DogBrew), Busch will even give $1 to the Best Friends Animal Society for every case sold.

This isn’t the first time Busch has showed love for our canine companions. Earlier this year, the brand launched the “Foster a Dog” program to help give dogs the forever home they so deserve. That’s a cause we can definitely get behind.

