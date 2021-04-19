Anheuser-Busch Seeks Dog Brew Chief Tasting Officer (Time to Make That Pup an Influencer!)

If you have a dog, you’ve probably complained at one point or another about how expensive they are. There’s the food, the vet visits, the chew toys. And don’t even get us started on your furry friend’s wardrobe and accessories (admit it: you spoil your pooch). Every once in a while, when your bank account dips too low, you think: “It’s time for you to earn your keep, Fido!” Well, here’s your pup’s chance to contribute to the household income.

Anheuser-Busch is looking for its first Busch Dog Brew Chief Tasting Officer – and it’s only accepting canine applicants, specifically a “four-legged member with a discerning palate.” The lucky dog will be responsible for taste-testing, quality control, acting as an ambassador for the brand, and expanding Dog Brew’s flavor portfolio. The salary for this position? $20,000!

“Last year, Busch released its first-ever product made not for fans, but for its [fans’] dogs: Busch Dog Brew,” the company said in a press release. “The alcohol-free, bone broth brew provides owners with the perfect opportunity to crack a cold one with their favorite canine companion, and the initial response from Busch lovers was overwhelming, with the first batch selling out in just 24 hours.”

In addition to the generous salary, the newly employed pup will receive pet health-care coverage and free Busch Dog Brew. (Just don’t drink on the job, dog.)

Think your mutt has what it takes to get the job done? Post a picture of your hound on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter, explain why they’re the best candidate, and hashtag it #BuschCTOcontest before April 28. Hundreds of puppers have already thrown their hats in the ring, so competition is fierce, but if your dog gets the gig, you’ll have plenty of funds for Fido’s future. Good luck!

Cover Photo: Fernando Trabanco Fotografía (Getty Images)

MORE NEWS:

1/10 Kendall Jenner Pairs Bikini With Cowboy Boots For Summer Swimsuit Trend That Makes Us Say ‘Yee-Haw!’ Read more here. Photo: Instagram

2/10 Irina Shayk Shows Off Thong Bodysuit in Sexy Behind-the-Scenes Instagram Snaps Read more here. Photo: Instagram



3/10 Lizzo Predicts It’ll Be an ‘Ass-Crack Summer’ With Butt-Cutout Dress Read more here. Photo: Kevin Winter / Staff (Getty Images)

4/10 Mandatory Style: Bella Hadid and Irina Shayk Rock Thong Jeans in New Trend Our Covid Bods Can’t Pull Off Read more here. Photo: Mugler



5/10 Orlando Bloom Complains He and Katy Perry Don’t Have Enough Sex (Uh, We’d Settle For Once) Read more here. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)

6/10 Lily-Rose Depp in ‘Voyagers’ Gives Us Our Depp Fix Without Exposing Our Vulnerable Man-Crush Guilt Read more here. Photo: Lionsgate



7/10 Jimmy Fallon v. Jimmy Kimmel: Late Night Hosts Wage Pizza-Making War (Plot Twist: Stanley Tucci Is True Winner) Read more here. Photo: Instagram

8/10 Dom Pérignon Releases Lady Gaga Limited Edition Champagne Bottles (Pairs Perfectly With Chromatica Oreos) Read more here. Photo: Dom Pérignon



9/10 Ranked! TV’s 10 Most Insufferable News Hosts, The Boob-Tube’s Biggest Boobs Read more here. Photo: Greg Doherty (Getty Images)

10/10 The Mandatory Michelle Obama Guide For When It’s Safe to Discuss Your Sex Life Read more here. Photo: Paras Griffin (Getty Images)

Man’s best workout buddy: Jump-Roping Dog More Coordinated Than Most Humans

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.