Living / Food & Drink
Bulldog sushi

French Bulldog Turned Sushi Chef Puts All Our Pups to Shame

by Mandatory Editors

They say you can’t teach an old dog new tricks, but you can teach some canines to do cool things, no matter what their age. Tricks are one of the major advantages of having a dog versus, say, a cat or a pet lizard. Dogs love to learn how to do stuff (as long as they’re rewarded) and once they’ve mastered a skill, they’re so darn cute doing it.

But this French bulldog is about to put your pup to shame. That’s because he’s learned how to be a sushi chef. Well, sort of. His name is Stitch and he lives in Budapest, Hungary. In a recent video, the wise pooch demonstrates how to make sushi.

In the 30-second video, Stitch does everything from preparing the rice to slicing an avocado and salmon to loading up a sheet of seaweed with all the fixings and rolling the perfect roll. He then unsheathes a very intimidating knife (or is it a sword?) and expertly dices the roll into bite-sized delicacies. At the end of the video, he enjoys one of his homemade, tasty treats.

We know Stitch didn’t do all this himself, but it sure is funny to pretend he did. If only there were a dog we could train to make sushi, we’d adopt it immediately and never eat anything else ever again. Pass the wasabi, pup!

Cover Photo: New York Post

COVID Cravings: 10 Weird Foods You’re Suddenly Into (And What Science Has to Say About It)

MORE WEIRD NEWS:

Ranked: The Worst Foods to Eat Before You Bone

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.