Dogs May Be Able to Detect Prostate Cancer, Study Says ‘So That’s What’s With All the Butt Sniffing’

Prostate cancer is a serious threat to men, but who wants to submit to a digital rectal exam by a doctor? You could do a prostate specific antigen (PSA) screening test, but it’s notorious for false positives and for failing to detect aggressive cases of prostate cancer. Well, one recently published study seems to suggest that there’s another way – and it involves dogs doing what they do best: sniffing. And no, we don’t mean your butt.

A pilot study from Medical Detection Dog found that canines can detect aggressive cases of prostate cancer simply by smelling urine samples. The pups, which are specifically trained for this purpose, detect the disease with 71 to 76 percent accuracy.

While this study doesn’t mean dogs would be deployed en masse to sniff patients’ pee in the future, scientists believe they can use the study data to create an artificial neural network that could recognize the same compounds that the fur babies’ noses were picking up on.

So the next time Fido tries to get a whiff of your rear end, don’t be offended. He really is doing it for your health.

Cover Photo: Photick/Jean Louis Aubert (Getty Images)

You are what you watch: What Your Favorite Streaming Service Says About You

MORE NEWS:

1/10 Khloe Kardashian Going Topless For Jeans Campaign Really Struggles to Keep Focus on the Importance of Pants Read more here. Photo: Good American

2/10 Chrissy Teigen Throws Hooters-Themed Party, Now We Know For Sure Dreams Do Come True Read more here. Photo: Instagram



3/10 Models Set Instagram Ablaze With New York Firehouse Bikini Pics Read more here. Photo: Instagram

4/10 Adam Levine Claims ‘There Aren’t Any Bands Anymore,’ Says the Sellout Who Was Never Really in One Read more here. Photo: Mauricio Santana / Contributor (Getty Images)



5/10 TikTok Deepfake Tom Cruise Goes Viral (Probably Because the Fake Is Less Annoying) Read more here. Photo: TikTok

6/10 Lady Gaga’s Stolen French Bulldogs Returned, Absolutely Nobody With Bullet Wound Left to Worry About in That Debacle Read more here. Photo: James Devaney (Getty Images)



7/10 Ranked! The 10 Best Buddy Comedies of the ’80s (Just in Time For ‘Coming 2 America’) Read more here. Photo: Paramount Pictures

8/10 Two TikTok Strangers Randomly Married in Las Vegas, Making Tinder Suddenly Seem Old-Fashioned Read more here. Photo: TikTok



9/10 Ranked! The Very Best Jared Leto Movies (Including ‘The Little Things’) Read more here. Photo: Warner Bros.

10/10 The Mandatory Prince Harry Dating Guide to Dealing With Your Racist Family That Doesn’t Love Your New Woman Read more here. Photo: CBS

Personality decoder: What Your Favorite Social Media Platform Says About You

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.