Your Dog May Be Devoted to You But Not Your Ugly Mug, Study Says

Photo: Catherine Falls Commercial (Getty Images)

When you get home after a long day of work, there’s a pretty good chance your dog goes absolutely crazy. They bark, jump on you, lick your face, and make all manner of crazy howls and yelps. They act like they thought they’d never see you ever again. This is even with the knowledge that you literally have the same interaction after work every day. They call dogs “man’s best friend” for a reason. They love you, they’re bonded with you, and they miss you when you’re gone. But, when you return home after a long day, it’s not your face they miss. In fact, according to new research, they don’t care about your face very much at all.

The study published early this week in the Journal of Neuroscience found that dogs aren’t as interested in your smiling mug as you think. In fact, they’re much more interested in seeing other dog’s faces than humans. This shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone who’s watched their dog go from calm and docile to a yelping maniac in 2.5 seconds when they spot a dog on the other side of the street.

They figured out this now obvious fact by looking at MRI scans of humans and dogs watching videos of both humans and dogs. Through the MRI’s the scientists, located in Hungary, figured out that humans have a brain region that lights up when they see any faces (humans, animals, etc.). While this isn’t surprising, what is surprising is that dogs don’t have one at all. But, like humans, dogs have an area that sparks when they see faces of their own species.

So, take a good look at your dog today. They’ll look back lovingly, but it’s not your face they’re devoted to. To base their behavior on your emotions, they also look at facial expressions, your tone of voice, and body language. It doesn’t mean they aren’t your best friend. They just don’t really care what your face looks like.

1/12 Nude Man Caught Chasing Wild Boar That Stole His Laptop, A Visual That Perfectly Depicts 2020 For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Instagram

2/12 Trump-Approved Doctor Touts Cure for Coronavirus; Watch Out For That Demon Semen, Though For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: YouTube



3/12 Trump Finally Calls Masks Patriotic 6 Months Later While Wishing Sex Trafficking Pedophile Well, Cancel Culture Says ‘That’s Not How We Cancel Things’ For more weird news. click here. Photo Credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Contributor (Getty Images)

4/12 24-Year-Old Teacher Writes Her Will Before Returning to School, Trouble Deciding to Whom She Should Leave All Her Potential For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: EMS-FORSTER-PRODUCTIONS (Getty Images)



5/12 Woman Creates Quarantine Barbie and It’s Spot-On 2020 For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: @grandmagetsreal (Instagram)

6/12 Toddler Goes Viral By Turning Himself Into Various Foods On TikTok For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: TikTok



7/12 Meanwhile in Wyoming: Man Uses Samurai Sword to End Boxing Match with Best Friend For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Laramie Boomerang

8/12 Rudy Giuliani Disgusted by Yankees Players Taking ‘Disgraceful’ Knee For Black Lives Matter, All This While Creating a Podcast and Going Publicly Insane For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Elsa (Getty Images)



9/12 Basketball Star Lou Williams Leave NBA Bubble to Go to Funeral (Ends Up at Strip Club Like Any Other Funeral) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Harry How (Getty Images)

10/12 Trump Proposes Delaying Election on Twitter, We’d Rather Eat All Our Vegetables at Dinner For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Alex Wong (Getty Images)



11/12 Meanwhile in Wyoming: Man Confesses to Sexually Assaulting Horses, No Word Yet If It Was Straight to the Horse’s Mouth For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Mathias Ahrens (Getty Images)

12/12 Spotted! Baboons Wielding Chainsaws and Knives, No Reason to Think Next Few Months Will Escalate For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Gravity Giant Productions (Getty Images)

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.