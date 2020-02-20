What Your Favorite Social Media Platform Says About You

Instagram

You have high expectations for yourself and want to live your best life – or at least look like you’re living your best life. You’re a perfectionist and never post the first pic you take; usually it takes at least 20 attempts to get the angle and the lighting just right. You’re constantly comparing yourself to others, and competing to have the most Instagrammable existence. Despite your best efforts, you never feel like you’re good enough and can’t measure up to influencers and their seemingly flawless lives. Truth be told, Instagram has gotten you in debt and made you depressed, but you just can’t quit it.