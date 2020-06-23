Photo of French Bulldog Doing the Splits Will Make 2020 All Better
In a perfect world, our social media timelines would be devoid of trolling, racism, sexism, bigotry, anything involving Donald Trump, and anything else negative. In its place would be a virtual world of happy people and cute dogs. That’s all we want. It’s all we need. For proof of this, we offer up this photo of a 15-year-old French bulldog doing the splits. That’s it. That’s the post.
View this post on Instagram
Cover Photo: @brandonboyd (Instagram)
Mandatory Music: Incubus Has Spent 30 Years Honing Their Craft to Give You Near-Perfect New Music
MORE WEIRD NEWS:
1/12
I Won’t Be Back: Arnold Schwarzenegger Leaves Gym Over No Face Mask Policy
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Isabel Infantes – PA Images / Contributor (Getty Images)
2/12
San Jose Police Fire Rubber Bullets at Their Own Trainer, Rupturing His Testicle (That’s Nuts)
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images / Contributor (Getty Images)
3/12
Jesus Christ! Savior Reportedly Cancels Second Coming, Says He’ll Try Again When Everyone Can Hold Hands During Songs Again
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: powerofforever (Getty Images)
4/12
Trump Finally Finds Someone He Agrees With on Twitter: Himself (And Twitter Obviously Overreacts)
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)
5/12
After 2 Weeks of Protests, White Man Says He Thinks He’s Starting to Get Rap Music
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Lizet Ocamp Twitter
6/12
Officer Karen Has Meltdown Over Wait For McMuffin, Talk About McPrivilege
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Twitter
7/12
Hemingway Lookalike Contest Cancelled, Events Likely Included Heavyweight Drinking and Boxing Your Demons
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Martyn Goodacre (Getty Images)
8/12
Separated Dogs Run Into Each Other on Walk and Hug After Lockdown, More of This Please
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: @libpincher (Twitter)
9/12
Report: Foster Girlfriends Just Happy to Help Exes Find Their Forever Home
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Meiko Arquillos (Getty Images)
10/12
Michael Jordan and Crew Catches 442-Pound Marlin, Likely After Hearing ‘Finding Nemo’ Was Bigger Than ‘Space Jam’
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Amber Joseph Twitter
11/12
Wisconsin Lawyer Arrested After Spitting in Black Teen’s Face at Protest, Expected to Represent Her Own Shitty Self
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Milwaukee Sheriff’s Office
12/12
Trump’s Terrorist Theory of 75-Year-Old Man Shoved by Police Exhibits New Expert Level of Sociopathic Thinking
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Pool (Getty Images)
The heroes we need: Incubus Releases New EP, Hosts Intimate Listening Party to Feed Children Affected by School Shutdowns
Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.