Mandatory Good News: 8-Year-Old Boy Sells Pokemon Collection to Pay Sick Puppy’s Vet Bills, Someone Help This Kid Dammit!
It’s been too long since we’ve shared some good news. This story will not only warm your heart, it’ll have you reaching for the tissues – and maybe even your wallet so you can help out.
Bryson Kliemann is an 8-year-old who loves two things: his Pokemon card collection and his lab mix puppy Bruce. The trouble is, his four-legged best friend got dangerously sick and almost died.
The family adopted the fur baby in March. “My son had been asking for a dog for a really long time, but we were renting our house and that meant we weren’t allowed to have pets. When we decided to buy our house, he knew this meant we could get a dog, so he was super excited,” Bryson’s mother, Kimberly Woodruff, told Today.
Only a few weeks later, the canine was diagnosed with Parvo, a very contagious and potentially fatal virus that attacks the stomach and small intestine. Puppies are extremely susceptible to Parvo. By May, Bruce was suffering from lethargy and weight loss, losing five pounds from one day to the next.
“I’m a realist with my kids. I told him Bruce was sick and said ‘When you get home today from school, he may be at the vet’s office or in heaven,’” Woodruff said.
The little boy knew Bruce’s vet bills were getting higher and higher, so he did the only thing he could do: he set up a roadside stand in his hometown of Lebanon, Virginia, advertising “4 Sale Pokémon” with a homemade sign. In only two afternoons, Bryson made $400. Woodruff then set up a GoFundMe with a fundraising goal of $800.
“My babies puppy is very sick. He has been diagnosed with Parvo. I know I have been raising him right. With a heart of gold because he’s so worried about our Bruce he is beside the road trying to sell his favorite thing in the world just to make his puppy better,” she wrote on the platform. “We currently have enough money for Bruce to stay in the vet hospital for a total of three days. But myself and the vet are very worried that he may need longer treatment.”
Bruce’s story went viral and the family raised over $27K. Not only did they have enough to pay Bruce’s vet bills but they also have been able to help 20 other pets in need.
But the best news of all: Bruce is completely recovered. “He’s better times 10! He is truly one of the most rambunctious and hyper dogs,” Woodruff said.
And it’s all because a little boy put what mattered most on the table – literally.
Cover Photo: Oksana Shufrych / EyeEm (Getty Images)
