Mandatory Funniest Tweets to Wrap the Week: Quarantine Week 7 Edition

by Mandatory Editors

If not for the chicken scratches on the bedroom wall, how else would we know it’s time for another round of funny tweets? To commemorate another Friday in the can (and surviving the endless madness of coronavirus isolation), we’ve got a new collection for you below. If you missed our last Tweets of the Week, you missed a lot, but this week’s lockdown included Brad Pitt playing Fauci, failed attempts to reopen the country, Twinkies getting made into lattes, LeBron James somehow getting more attention than usual and social-distance May Day baskets, along with Jeffrey Epstein definitely not killing himself. As always, we’re here if you need us. Now catch up on all the Twitter insanity here, then, of course, follow us on Twitter or our name isn’t @Mandatory.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

