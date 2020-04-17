Fun / Funny Photos
funny tweets

Mandatory Funniest Tweets to Wrap the Week: Quarantine Week 5 Edition

by Mandatory Editors

If you’re anything like us, you’re officially bored to death in dire need of funny tweets. To celebrate another Friday (and surviving the endless madness of coronavirus quarantine), we’ve got a new collection for you below. If you missed our last Tweets of the Week, you missed a lot, but this week’s lockdown included the continuation of our social-distancing saga, Cuomo-sexuals falling deeper in love with New York’s governor, Fauci bobbleheads dolls and Bat Appreciation Day, along with Jeffrey Epstein definitely not killing himself. As always, we’re here if you need us. Now catch up on all the Twitter insanity here, then, of course, follow us on Twitter or our name isn’t @Mandatory.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Young American Forced to Find Hobby Without Sports, Travel and Work Weighing Him Down

‘TMNT’ Movie Turns 30: Meet ‘Middle-Aged Millennial Ninja Turtles’