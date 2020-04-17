Mandatory Funniest Tweets to Wrap the Week: Quarantine Week 5 Edition
If you’re anything like us, you’re officially bored to death in dire need of funny tweets. To celebrate another Friday (and surviving the endless madness of coronavirus quarantine), we’ve got a new collection for you below. If you missed our last Tweets of the Week, you missed a lot, but this week’s lockdown included the continuation of our social-distancing saga, Cuomo-sexuals falling deeper in love with New York’s governor, Fauci bobbleheads dolls and Bat Appreciation Day, along with Jeffrey Epstein definitely not killing himself. As always, we’re here if you need us. Now catch up on all the Twitter insanity here, then, of course, follow us on Twitter or our name isn’t @Mandatory.
WHO FLEW WITH CRABS?! pic.twitter.com/c0cux6Jyyi
— Reese Waters (@reesewaters) April 16, 2020
This quarantine is really challenging my narrative that I dress “for myself”
— Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) March 23, 2020
next time me and the homies can hang out pic.twitter.com/fUuP0U9W1y
— john (@_johnfarnsworth) April 13, 2020
Reposting birthday wishes in your Instagram Stories is one step away from going door to door to show people your birthday cards
— Bridger Winegar (@bridger_w) April 13, 2020
Wisconsin Primary Voters Receive ‘I Voted’ Gravestones https://t.co/9oy10KTQo1 pic.twitter.com/Ke76tDjlXo
— The Onion (@TheOnion) April 7, 2020
(Coughing violently) thank god for the spinning boat https://t.co/a0MA8igHSg
— Luke Mones (@LukeMones) April 17, 2020
Good morning to my neighbor who walked out on to his back porch, did a sun salutation, and then yelled FUUUUUUUUCK so loud that he startled the birds.
— Meg Elison (@megelison) April 16, 2020
thinking alot about this thicc alf ride lately pic.twitter.com/oa9CNpOMkL
— father boltonk 🇮🇹💪 (@AmbJohnBoIton) April 8, 2020
man huhhh???😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/DNmTpFPQ6S
— B🦋 (@bryonceee_) April 16, 2020
[first day as a therapist] you need to fucking chill
— jOlly eXotic (@OllyiConic) April 16, 2020
pain pic.twitter.com/UiEJuqnCB1
— asiya (@ossiyuh) April 15, 2020
My car started making noise I turned the music up bitch you not getting this 1200😭
— Pre K ❄️ (@stayfrea_) April 16, 2020
Before vs. After
Quarantine Quarantine pic.twitter.com/iXJXJ8fyW4
— Todd 'Flati' Curvos (@TheToddWilliams) April 16, 2020
screaming pic.twitter.com/7PnrvOLWhm
— sierra (@bowohtt) April 15, 2020
Gotta hunch Steve Mnuchin is a shitty tipper…. https://t.co/AKyufAcWZe
— Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) April 15, 2020
I'd absolutely watch a TV show where Steve Mnuchin and his wife were forced to survive on $1,200 for 10 weeks. https://t.co/3GaDj2zaTp
— batkaren (@batkaren) April 16, 2020
polite of a man pic.twitter.com/REAwtWxm0R
— eelton fa n acount (@meleckle) April 14, 2020
I saw an online tutorial about how to make masks from old clothes, so I cut up this old pair of shorts! I had to hand sew it, and it came out too small, but it's not bad for a first try! What do you think? pic.twitter.com/ZFvFmh97xz
— 𝔞𝔡𝔞𝔪 𝔢𝔩𝔩𝔦𝔰 (@moby_dickhead) April 15, 2020
Young American Forced to Find Hobby Without Sports, Travel and Work Weighing Him Down
1/12
Calvin Klein Releases Gender Neutral Fragrance, Likely Smells Like Water and Conformity
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Calvin Klein
2/12
New ‘All the Streams’ Lets Cheapskates Watch Streaming Services For Free (Like Watching Cable at Your Parents’)
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: shironosov (Getty Images)
3/12
Shame Cone is the Latest Coronavirus Prevention Product (For You, Not the Dog)
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: globalmoments (Getty Images)
4/12
Pearl Necklaces (Not That Kind) Are Quickly Becoming the Must-Have Accessory for Men in 2020
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank (Getty Images)
5/12
Joaquin Phoenix About to Marry Fiancee Rooney Mara, Wedding Goers Just Glad the Groom Isn’t Expected to Give Speech
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Pascal Le Segretain / Staff (Getty Images)
6/12
Coronavirus Porn Is the Latest Guilty Pleasure, Quaran-Teens in Your Area (Legal Ones, Of Course)
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Fuse (Getty Images)
7/12
Toilet Paper Alternatives to Cover Your Ass During the Coronavirus Panic
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Darren Fast (Getty Images)
8/12
Everything Coronavirus Has Ruined So Far
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: mediaphotos (Getty Images)
9/12
Adrien Brody Dating Harvey Weinstein’s Ex-Wife, Likely Preparing for Role in Horror Show With Boobytraps
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Drew Altizer Photography (Shutterstock), Dave Benett (Getty Images)
10/12
Police Chief Stripped of Duties, Decides to Strip His Clothing As Well
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: John Summer (Getty Images)
11/12
Meanwhile in Florida: Monkeys Have Their Own Virus to Contend With, Incidentally They Know More About It Than Mike Pence Does About Ours
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Jeremy Woodhouse (Getty Images)
12/12
Hand Sanitizer Prices Skyrocket Amid Coronavirus, Our Cheap DIY Suggestions to Avoid Getting Scammed
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: matspersson0 (Getty Images)