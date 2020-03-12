Everything Coronavirus Has Ruined So Far

Coronavirus. It’s why we can’t have nice things. As the COVID-19 outbreak spreads, people are taking precautions (see hand sanitizer shortage) and engaging in what’s called “social distancing.” This means avoiding crowds and enclosed spaces. Some event planners are taking matters into their own (hopefully well-scrubbed) hands and are rescheduling, postponing, or canceling events that might pose a risk to the general public. What this means for the average American is that we’re going to be having a lot less fun for the foreseeable future. We’ve compiled a shortlist of all the things coronavirus has ruined so far. If we continue along this trajectory, pretty soon, Netflix and chill will be our only diversion.

Cover Photo: mediaphotos (Getty Images)

1/12 Cruises

2/12 All of Italy

3/12 SXSW

4/12 St. Patrick's Day Parades in Ireland and Boston



5/12 Live Game Show Audiences

6/12 Pearl Jam's North American Tour

7/12 'No Time to Die'

8/12 The Tucson Festival of Books



9/12 Professional Sports Locker Room Access

10/12 Colleges and Universities Across the U.S.

11/12 State Theaters, Concert Halls, and Opera Houses in Germany

12/12 Cherry Blossom Festival in Tokyo’s Nakameguro District

