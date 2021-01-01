10 Things to Look Forward to in 2021 (Starting With the COVID Vaccine)

2020. Phew. Thank goodness it’s (almost) over. This year put us all through the wringer and we can’t wait to be free from it. For many of us, this was the worst year of our lives. The coronavirus pandemic, being quarantined from friends and family, rampant unemployment, and a complete overhaul of life as we once knew has taken its toll.

We couldn’t be more eager for a new year to start. And 2021 is already shaping up beautifully. At the forefront of all our minds in the COVID vaccine, of course, but it’s not the only awesome thing on the horizon. Here are 10 things to look forward to in the much-needed new year.

1/10 Coronavirus Vaccine If you’re young and healthy, you’ll probably be last in line for the vaccine. But that’s OK. Everyone who gets vaccinated protects the rest of us, too. And as soon as we all get vaccinated, we can finally get back to normal – for real this time!

2/10 Joe Biden Becoming President Expect a flurry of activity after Joe Biden is inaugurated as the 46th president of the United States on Jan. 20. Hello, breath of fresh air.



3/10 'Tom & Jerry' The greatest archenemies of cartoon history are coming to the big screen on March 5.

4/10 The 'Friends' Reunion The much-delayed Friends reunion is happening in 2021, with filming set to start as soon as March. They’ll be there for us, finally!



5/10 'Black Widow' You’ve waited ages but it will be worth it when Scarlett Johansson stars in Black Widow on the big screen starting May 7.

6/10 Summer Olympics Yes, the Games are still happening, just a little bit later than expected. The greatest athletes of the world will converge in Tokyo from July 23 to Aug. 8 to compete in classic sports like gymnastics and swimming, as well as new ones like surfing, skateboarding, sport climbing and karate.



7/10 Jurassic World’s Velocicoaster Universal's Islands of Adventure Orlando is adding a new heart-pounding ride to its repertoire. The twisting, turning, upside-down adventure will take riders through a dinosaur-filled jungle.

8/10 Tom Cruise Goes Into Orbit In October, the high-octane actor will board the International Space Station to film a still-untitled movie.



9/10 Sex Remember sex? Yeah, we don’t either. Whether you’ve lost your libido from being stuck inside with your partner 24/7 for the past 10 months or you’ve been staying away from the dating scene, once we all get shot up with that vaccine, it’ll be go time on our sex lives again. And everyone is going to be horny AF, so take advantage while you can!

10/10 Togetherness We promise we will never take something as simple as a cup of coffee with friends for granted ever again.

