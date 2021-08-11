Meanwhile in Strip Clubs: Manager Says ‘Ironic’ Their COVID Protocols Are Better Than Schools, You Can Practically Eat Off These Tuesday Buffet Dancers

As much as we wish it weren’t so, the coronavirus pandemic rages on. Due to the Delta variant, infections are rising again, and with them, hospitalizations and deaths, especially among unvaccinated people. While some businesses, schools, and government agencies are taking steps to mandate that people get the vaccine, others are more lax. But one strip club in Toronto is setting an example and proving that mandatory vaccines are the best way to stop the spread.

Filmores is a gentleman’s club that requires all patrons to be vaccinated in order to enter. It enacted the rule three weeks ago. The owner, Kaspar Cameron, seems baffled about why Ontario officials haven’t taken a firmer stance on requiring Covid vaccines.

“The morality of it, the ethical responsibility of it, is what is guiding us. And I find it ironic that it has to be a strip club that leads,” Cameron told CTV news. “The last thing anyone wants to feel in a strip club is worry about their safety, just be relaxed and have fun, not be worried about stuff.”

To that end, all people who enter this den of sin must have at least one vaccine dose. Ironically, that policy is more strict than those in the Ontario schools and many workplaces. Who would’ve thought a strip club could be among the most hygienic public places you could go?

John Tory, the mayor of Toronto, has said he agrees with mandatory vaccinations but in actuality doesn’t appear to want to do anything about.

“We need an overall plan. We can’t afford to have a patchwork quilt of chaos, where York and Durham and Peel and Toronto and different employers within the banking system do things differently,” he said. “People are going to be confused and that is a danger.”

Riiight. Because confusion is the real danger here, not Covid.

Do (or rather, don’t do) what you will, useless politicians. Meanwhile, we’ll be waiting out the fourth wave of this godforsaken pandemic at the strip club.

