Breaking: Lindsey Graham Tests Positive For COVID, But What Do We Know About How the Wuhan Virus Affects Another Virus?
It couldn’t have happened to a nicer person. (Not.) But we’re kind of enjoying a bit of schadenfreude after hearing that Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina has tested positive for Covid-19, despite having been vaccinated against the deadly virus.
“I was just informed by the House physician I have tested positive for #COVID19 even after being vaccinated. I started having flu-like symptoms Saturday night and went to the doctor this morning,” he tweeted.
“I feel like I have a sinus infection and at present time I have mild symptoms. I will be quarantining for ten days. I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now. My symptoms would be far worse,” he continued.
But wait! It gets worse! Sen. Graham apparently attended a gathering on West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin’s houseboat over the weekend, meaning several other representatives could have been exposed to – or even infected with – the virus.
Now, we have to say, our bullshit meter is going off a little bit regarding this breaking news. That’s because 1) Do we really believe Sen. Graham got a Covid vaccine? And 2) Even if he did, breakthrough infections are about as rare as a Republican doing something for the common good.
While we wouldn’t wish Covid on anyone (OK, truth be told, we have wished it on a few particularly vile individuals), karma does seem to be doing a pretty good job of matching the virus with politicians our government could do without.
Happy quarantine, Lindsey. Don’t bother coming back.
Cover Photo: EVELYN HOCKSTEIN / Contributor (Getty Images)
