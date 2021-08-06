Meanwhile on TikTok: Mexican Man Goes Viral For Screaming Like a Girl Getting Covid Vaccine, Why Is This Guy Allowed on TikTok?

No one likes getting shots, but it’s far from the worst pain in the world. For most of us, it’s on par with a bee sting – intense, but temporary. Unlike a bee sting, however, there’s no need to slap mud on it to ease the pain and swelling. It just goes away on its own. And yet, some people have such a low threshold for pain that even a simple Covid vaccine makes them scream bloody murder.

A TikTok video from a vaccination center in Chihuahua, Mexico, has gone viral all over the internet. In it, a 30-year-old man prepares to receive his vaccination. As the nervous dude awaits a jab in the arm, he covers his face and begins screaming like a madman – or, more accurately, like a little girl. Or a wounded coyote? We can’t tell. Either way, his yowls don’t deter the nurse from completing her task – in fact, she laughs all the way through – and when she finishes, the many amused onlookers applaud.

Truth be told, we don’t care if you wine, cry, squeal, or make any other noise, no matter how embarrassing, while getting a vaccine. We just want you to get inoculated so we can put this whole Covid pandemic to rest. And if you happen to go viral while doing so, so be it.

The good news is no matter how much it hurts or how much you embarrass yourself, a Covid vaccine means you’ll live another day.

