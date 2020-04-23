Fun / Weird News
coronavirus myths

10 Ridiculous Coronavirus Myths, Busted

by Christopher Osburn

Similar to when we head into the kitchen to make some popcorn in between episodes of The Office on Netflix, contemporary life seems to be paused because of the COVID-19 pandemic. We’re all sitting in our homes, waiting for life to go back to normal. Sadly, it doesn’t look like that’s going to happen any time soon. Plus, when the self-isolation rules begin to loosen, it’s not like our lives will even look anything like they did before the outbreak. While we’re waiting, the best thing we can do is to stay informed and not believe all of the nonsense on the internet (this site exempted, of course). That’s why we decided to debunk some of the widely circulated internet myths surrounding coronavirus.

Photo: filadendron (Getty Images)

Day drinking: The Mandatory Quarantine Guide to Redefining What Makes an Alcoholic

Celebrities who care: Famous People Who Donated To Help Those Affected by Coronavirus (And So Should You)

Help Prevent the Spread of the Coronavirus

Visit the Centers for Disease Control at CDC.gov or the World Health Organization at Who.int for the latest information on the coronavirus and learn what you can do to stop the spread.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.