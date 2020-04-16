Living / Food & Drink / Life Hacks
The Mandatory Quarantine Guide to Redefining What Makes an Alcoholic

by Christopher Osburn

Due to coronavirus home confinement, the rules of drinking alcohol have been completely thrown out. Obviously, during a usual work week, it’s not socially responsible to start your day with a Kahlua-spike coffee, imbibe four pints of beer with lunch, and down three glasses of wine during happy hour. Boozing, for most of us, is confined to the weekend. Fridays and Saturdays are the days to have a few drinks and unwind. But, since we’re stuck at home, it’s as tough to remember what day it is as it is to recall whether or not we showered, much less assess whether you’ve become an alcoholic. So your whole world doesn’t spiral into three-hour afternoon naps and an alco, we figured the time was right to set forth a few new quarantine rules around drinking. Check them all out below.

While we like to joke about enjoying a few alcoholic drinks while you’re quarantined at home, we also want to make sure everyone drinks responsibly. If you need help with substance abuse, please contact an organization like SAMHSA.

Help Prevent the Spread of the Coronavirus

Visit the Centers for Disease Control at CDC.gov or the World Health Organization at Who.int for the latest information on the coronavirus and learn what you can do to stop the spread.

