Living / Life Hacks
quarantine

8 Quarantine Do’s and Don’ts That People Are Learning the Hard Way

by Christopher Osburn

By now, a life of home confinement is starting to become the norm. Three or four weeks of sitting inside, looking out the window at the world outside can do that to you. We’re all getting used to spending our days working from home, sleeping randomly throughout the day, eating all of our snack supplies, and playing a mind-numbing number of board games. And, we’ve also learned a few lessons along the way. That’s why we decided that the time was right to let you in on a few do’s and don’ts when it comes to COVID-19 quarantine. Check them all out below.

Photo: Justin Paget (Getty Images)

Quarantine wedding: Couple Ties Knot in Front of Cardboard Cutouts, Saves Big on Reception and Bad Toasts

Game on: ESPN Moves Up ‘The Last Dance’ Docuseries About ’90s Bulls to April

Help Prevent the Spread of the Coronavirus

Visit the Centers for Disease Control at CDC.gov or the World Health Organization at Who.int for the latest information on the coronavirus and learn what you can do to stop the spread.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.