The Mandatory Guide to Zoom Etiquette for Telecommuters

Don’t space out.

You're on camera! Don't you forget it. We know it's boring. We know Zoom makes you long for the days of conference calls, when at least you could do a gazillion other things as your boss and coworkers blabbed and blabbed, but times, they are a-changin' and you need to at least look like you're paying attention. You want to still have a job when this pandemic is over, right?

Hosting a Zoom meeting is tough, so have some compassion for your host and show through nonverbal cues that you're listening. Nod or shake your head, give a thumbs-up, smile, and if your boss tells a joke, for goodness' sakes, laugh! Even if they can’t hear you, they’ll be able to read your body language and will give you brownie points for responsiveness.