Boss Working From Home Gives New Meaning to the Term ‘Couch Potato’ During Video Conference

It sounded good in theory. Working from home seemed like a great idea. We could wake up whenever we wanted, drink wine out of a coffee mug, and not have to put on pants. It seemed like a dream come true. Isn’t that why writers and artists blatantly disregard their parents’ wishes that they “get a real job?” Working from home and being a couch potato seemed like a great idea in theory…but then reality sunk in.

Suddenly, those dishes have started to pile up, you realize you hate your spouse, and your home, formerly a sanctuary, has now become a fucking prison. Worst of all, you’re forced to participate in remote video conferences, allowing coworkers into what was supposed to be your secret, safe space. Still, it could be worse. You could be like the lady who was on a Microsoft Teams video conference with her employees and accidentally engaged a filter that turned her into a potato…and then couldn’t figure out how to turn it off.

Twitter user Rachelle Clegg blew up the internet recently, with a tweet describing her boss’ plight, complete with a picture to back it up.

my boss turned herself into a potato on our Microsoft teams meeting and can’t figure out how to turn the setting off, so she was just stuck like this the entire meeting pic.twitter.com/uHLgJUOsXk — Rach (@PettyClegg) March 30, 2020

To her credit, the potato in question (whose real name is Lizet Ocamp) took the technological mishap in stride, sharing her employee’s tweet and making numerous potato-themed puns.

“I yam glad this is making folks laugh at this time,” she wrote. “Please stay planted at home and safe! For more needed laughs, follow my favorite comedian @cristela9. Potate out.”

The world needs more stories like this right now. We need more potato, less potentate and we are thankful for the laughs.

Cover Photo: Lizet Ocamp Twitter

