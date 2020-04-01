Going the Social Distance: Armed Vigilantes Block Neighbor’s Driveway to Keep Him Quarantined

Well, this is what it’s come to. In the midst of all of this COVID-19 chaos, Americans have fallen into one of two groups: those who have seen Tiger King and those who haven’t. But, also, they have fallen into two other groups: those who are adhering to the social distancing decree, and those who don’t give a shit about anybody but themselves. Unfortunately, when government mandates aren’t enough, some people take the law into their own hands.

Such was the case in Vinalhaven, Maine, when a resident stepped outside of his home to investigate why his cable wasn’t working, only to discover a tree had been chopped down in front of his driveway, essentially barricading the man and his roommates at home. As the story goes, a gentleman from New Jersey was renting a house in the small coastal town, but the license plates on his car revealed he was from the Garden State. Evidently, this was enough of a reason to incite panic for his neighbors. Even though neither the man, nor his roommates, displayed any signs or symptoms of coronavirus, the neighbors, who were said to be “heavily armed,” still felt compelled to quarantine the man.

Naturally, the dude was freaked out. As he was investigating the tree, a neighbor started yelling at him and other neighbors, again heavily armed, began to circle around him. He ran back to his residence and told his roommates what was going on, and the three men used a VHF radio to signal the Coast Guard and let them know that they were, essentially, being held hostage. When law enforcement arrived, the group of vigilantes was gone, but the sheriff said it was “apparent that a tree had been cut down and dragged to block the road.”

Now listen, we’re all for verbally shaming the people who ignore the decree to socially distance themselves from others. It’s just the responsible thing to do right now. What’s not responsible is descending upon a man and his roommates with fucking guns, cutting down a tree, and holding him hostage, simply because his license plates say he’s from New Jersey. And, really, wouldn’t you want to get people from Jersey to stay as far away from you as possible anyway?

Cover Photo: Charlie Schuck (Getty Images)

MORE WEIRD NEWS:

1/12 Calvin Klein Releases Gender Neutral Fragrance, Likely Smells Like Water and Conformity For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Calvin Klein

2/12 New ‘All the Streams’ Lets Cheapskates Watch Streaming Services For Free (Like Watching Cable at Your Parents’) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: shironosov (Getty Images)

3/12 Shame Cone is the Latest Coronavirus Prevention Product (For You, Not the Dog) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: globalmoments (Getty Images)

4/12 Pearl Necklaces (Not That Kind) Are Quickly Becoming the Must-Have Accessory for Men in 2020 For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank (Getty Images)



5/12 Joaquin Phoenix About to Marry Fiancee Rooney Mara, Wedding Goers Just Glad the Groom Isn’t Expected to Give Speech For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Pascal Le Segretain / Staff (Getty Images)

6/12 Coronavirus Porn Is the Latest Guilty Pleasure, Quaran-Teens in Your Area (Legal Ones, Of Course) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Fuse (Getty Images)

7/12 Toilet Paper Alternatives to Cover Your Ass During the Coronavirus Panic For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Darren Fast (Getty Images)

8/12 Everything Coronavirus Has Ruined So Far For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: mediaphotos (Getty Images)



9/12 Adrien Brody Dating Harvey Weinstein’s Ex-Wife, Likely Preparing for Role in Horror Show With Boobytraps For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Drew Altizer Photography (Shutterstock), Dave Benett (Getty Images)

10/12 Police Chief Stripped of Duties, Decides to Strip His Clothing As Well For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: John Summer (Getty Images)

11/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Monkeys Have Their Own Virus to Contend With, Incidentally They Know More About It Than Mike Pence Does About Ours For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Jeremy Woodhouse (Getty Images)

12/12 Hand Sanitizer Prices Skyrocket Amid Coronavirus, Our Cheap DIY Suggestions to Avoid Getting Scammed For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: matspersson0 (Getty Images)

Help Prevent the Spread of the Coronavirus

Visit the Centers for Disease Control at CDC.gov or the World Health Organization at Who.int for the latest information on the coronavirus and learn what you can do to stop the spread.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.