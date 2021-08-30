Meanwhile in New Zealand: Pandemic Response Minister Encourages Locals to Socially Distance When They ‘Spread Their Legs’ Outside (And Twitter Is Taking It Literally)
Citizens look to their governments for guidance during difficult times. This has never been truer than during the coronavirus pandemic. That said, sometimes those in power aren’t the most eloquent, and their advice on how to protect oneself from the deadliest virus of our generation comes out wrong.
We’re talking in particular about the pandemic response minister of New Zealand, who, during a live COVID-19 press briefing last week, told locals to socially distance when they “spread their legs” outside.
“It is a challenge for people in high-density areas to get outside and spread their legs when they are surrounded by other people,” Chris Hipkins said.
The Freudian slip went viral, and Kiwis throughout the country took the opportunity to have a laugh at Hipkins’ expense.
Following ministry of health advice today and getting out to #SpreadYourLegs. Us kiwis are a compliant lot. #chrishipkins #SpreadYourLegsNZ pic.twitter.com/KHHBVPyo46
— sean murphy (@at0nal) August 22, 2021
Well, we’ve been compliant with the govt this far, best not stop now… *starts undoing belt buckle*#spreadyourlegs pic.twitter.com/bDGU6BfUaA
— The Art of Licking Things (@theartoflicking) August 22, 2021
Yep even in the middle of a lockdown our Ministers of Parliament can still make it fun #SpreadYourLegsNZ pic.twitter.com/TZGGmgGkwd
— ⛧dragongrl⛧ (@dragongrl77) August 22, 2021
“When your country calls on you, you answer” #SpreadYourLegsNZ https://t.co/WGpofxpzUi
— Jordan Rivers (@JordanRivers_NZ) August 23, 2021
I was scrolling through the #SpreadYourLegsNZ hashtag and all the “Go hard. Go early” is too much
— Dr Julie Blommaert (@drjulie_b) August 22, 2021
Do the right thing folks: stay local when you have the urge to …#SpreadYourLegs pic.twitter.com/cyb52u15K3
— Scottie – I’m fully vacinated (@Scotty_Lockdown) August 22, 2021
We hope this trend of spreading your legs catches on in the U.S. It’s precisely the nudge we need to get back to some sense of normalcy again.
Cover Photo: @at0nal (Twitter)
