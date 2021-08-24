8 Surprising Ways the Covid Pandemic Has Changed Dating for the Better

If we could wave a magic wand and make the entire Covid pandemic go away, we would. But we can’t. Somehow, though, we all managed to survive the past 18 months and counting (no, this thing’s not over yet) without losing all our marbles – or swearing off sex and relationships forever. In fact, and this may be the hindsight talking, it’s possible that our epic, sexless quarantine taught us a thing or two about dating.

After all, when the whole world shut down, we had to figure out new ways to relate to one another. We were all lonely and became unafraid to admit it. We let ourselves be vulnerable. We allowed strangers into our private spaces (even if only over video). Coronavirus royally fucked with our dating M.O. – but maybe that was for the best.

Today, we’re unpacking the eight surprising ways Covid changed dating for the better.

