Coronavirus Porn Is the Hot New Quarantine Pastime

It was bound to happen. The porn industry has caught coronavirus – and it’s going viral. Pornhub, the place for all things smutty, has amassed a decent catalog of indecent outbreak-themed entertainment. Search for “coronavirus” on the site and you’ll be greeted with over 100 hits. Storylines (if we can even call them that) range from a male healthcare worker in a hazmat suit having his way with a female hospital patient in deserted Wuhan to a male TSA agent detaining a woman suspected of being a COVID-19 carrier. Quarantines, face masks, and using protection to prevent the spread of the disease are recurring tropes in these sexy short films. Unfortunately, so is racism, with many videos starring Asian actors (not that porn was ever known for being woke).

Whether you use coronavirus porn to unwind, get educated (yes, there are informative videos that also feature sex), or beat back the fear of getting the virus yourself, you may as well enjoy this niche porn category while it lasts. Given that we may all end up trapped at home at some point thanks to the global pandemic that has infected over 100,000 people in 90 countries and killed over 3,000, it’s reassuring we have something to watch – and get off with.

Cover Photo: Fuse (Getty Images)

