Pornhub: A Year in Review (The Most Interesting Statistics to Come Out of 2019)

by Ken Franklin

There’s no window into the human soul more telling than fresh statistics from Pornhub. And with over 11,000 hours of porn watched every single minute of 2019, there’s a lot of stats to pull from. It’s been a major growth year for smut films, with another 6.8 million new videos uploaded to the already impressive mass of internet porn. If you copied all that data onto hard drives and stacked them up, it would erect a porn tower Earth could proudly display into space. With that in mind, let’s take a look at the biggest trends in porn consumption and learn a little more about what it means to be horny and human in 2019.

