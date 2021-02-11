Pornhub Unveils ‘Biometric’ Login For Users, Makes Watching Porn Way More Personal Than We Were Hoping For

Pornhub is making it hard for men everywhere (to log in that is). At least that’s what some folks are saying on backdoor message boards deep within the sweaty basement of the internet. After a scandalous year where allegations of child sex abuse raised doubts about the platform’s ethics and prompted Visa and Mastercard to pull their services, the world’s single largest porn site is cleaning up its act.

In December the website purged 80 percent of all videos from its platform, along with 100 percent of unverified users. Now Pornhub is partnering with a digital verification company called Yoti to run biometrics on every single creator who uploads content to the site. Their goal is to create a porn paradise that operates completely above board, with no victims of abuse and zero intellectual property theft. In essence, Pornhub wants to make sure all porn is good porn.

Only in 2021 do porn sites shoulder more accountability than government officials.

“Much like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other tech platforms, Pornhub seeks to be fully transparent about the content that should and should not appear on the platform,” Pornhub said in the statement. “This report will be the first of its kind among adult content platforms, setting the standard for transparency and accountability in the industry.”

Interesting they should mention Facebook because according to Vice staff writer Samantha Cole, “84 million instances of child sexual abuse imagery [were found] on Facebook in the same time period.” Add to that the extremist hate group echo chamber Facebook has singlehandedly created, and we’re pretty sure our vote will be going to Pornhub during the next Webby Awards.

Cover Photo: Marcos Salvo (Getty Images)

