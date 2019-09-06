7 Obvious Ways Porn Is Nothing Like the Sex You’re Having

When it comes to sex, we all seem to think we’ve got real porn star moves in the bedroom (or the shower or in public). However, your moves in the bedroom probably aren’t as superstar as you think they are. In fact, what you probably believe is a wild-ass romp in the sack is barely rated R. Not to steal your porn star thunder, but there are quite a lot of differences between the sex you’re having and the sex professionals have. If you don’t already know what they are, don’t worry. We’ve got your back once again with seven obvious ways the sex your having is nothing like porn.

1/7 No One Wants To Watch You Having an audience is what puts the star in porn!

2/7 Foregoing Foreplay Foreplay is often downplayed in porn. Don't do this. Foreplay is the foundation of great sex.

3/7 They Get Paid Your endgame is an orgasm. Theirs is paying rent.

4/7 The Big No The biggest difference between porn sex and your sex is that your partner might not be in the mood and can shut sex down.



5/7 The Smells When it comes to group sex, the one thing porno does not prepare you for is...the smell. Lots of bodies means lots of interesting aromas.

6/7 Squirting In real life, it's more of a gush than a geyser.

7/7 Trained Professionals While you might be unable to perfectly execute porn sex, you should have a signature move if you fancy yourself to be that kind of lover.

What porno moves turn you on that might not actually get you off on in real life? Let us know in the comments!

