7 Simple Moves For Making Shower Sex Work For Both Of You (For A Change)

Photo: Westend61 (Getty Images)

Shower sex is not for the faint of heart. In order to get laid without getting laid out, you must prepare your body for serious sexual acrobatics. But do you even know what that means? Of course not, you’re not a gynecological gymnast (yet).

Whether you’ve been performing shower sex incorrectly for years is irrelevant. Because now you have this handy step-by-step guide to unlocking the secrets to sexy shower time. There’s plenty of tips to keep you both from getting cold, losing your rhythm, herniating a disc and maybe, if you’re lucky, you both might reach the finish line. (Free tip: Get a better showerhead).

See you in the showers.

1/7 Ask For Consent Prior to hopping in the shower, ask your lady if she's interested in doing it shower style. It's not for everyone and you won't know where she stands unless you ask.

2/7 Before You Hop In, Let Her Finish Once you know where she stands on the topic, make sure your timing is right. It might sound exciting to you to barge in and change the temperature of her shower, but have some self-control. You definitely want her to feel comfortable, so either have her call you in when she's ready or suggest moving things to the shower next time you're being intimate.

3/7 Start From The Beginning Just because she's wet, doesn't mean she's wet. You've got to get into that tried-and-true dance called foreplay. However, being all soaked with water can make it a little difficult to get that done, so plan ahead and have some lube on hand, but be careful how much you use. Otherwise, your amorous shower romp may end in a visit to the hospital.

4/7 Wait Until That Time Of The Month This one will stun you, but the best time to have shower sex is during her period. She'll be naturally lubricated and it's a great way to avoid having your sheets look like a crime scene. But only attempt this if she's into sex during that time of the month.



5/7 Frontin' And Stuntin' One of the easiest ways to have sex in the shower is face to face. If your lady is a bit on the smaller side, just press her against the wall and pick up at least one of her legs, draping it over your arm(s). This stunning position will allow you to kiss, play with her clit, and give you access to her G-spot, which will likely have her screaming "Amen!" by the end.

6/7 Do The Grasshopper If your height difference makes standing nearly impossible, try this: if your shower has a seat or an edge, sit down, facing your girlfriend. Have her back up onto you and mount you from behind. This way she can press herself up against the shower door or wall and create some momentum. You can use one of your hands to control her pace. Use the free hand to explore her body, which doesn't exclusively mean her clit, but you should definitely get there, ya know?

7/7 And If All Else Fails... Take it to the bedroom. Look, if your shower is small and you're both tall, it's going to be a little difficult, but not impossible to make things happen. If you're just not getting the angles or movement you want, get out of the shower and onto dry land.

Do you have a foolproof move for having stellar shower sex? Don’t be greedy! Drop that knowledge in the comments!

