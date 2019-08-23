Living / Sex and Relationships
sex

7 Secret Sex Tricks That’ll Make Her Come Multiple Times

by Mandatory Editors

If you’re only giving your girlfriend one orgasm per sex session, you’re shortchanging her. Studies have shown that around 15 percent of women report having multiple orgasms, but we suspect many more are capable of experiencing this delicious gift from nature. All it takes is a little knowledge and some effort on your part to get past the one orgasm standard and truly blow her mind again and again. Because if one is good, more is better. Here are seven secret sex tricks that’ll make her come multiple times. If only she could return the favor. Sigh.

